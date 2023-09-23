Devin Dye Interception Leads To Utah State Trick-Play Touchdown Against JMU

LOGAN, Utah – Devin Dye gave Utah State the momentum they needed with an interception and Elliott Nimrod punctuated a fake field goal with an 18-yard second-quarter trick play touchdown run.

Utah State is hosting James Madison at Maverik Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Saturday, September 23.

Following Dye’s interception on third-and-long, Utah State’s offense was stopped once again, forcing a 35-yard field goal attempt. Rather than kick, Blake Anderson called for a fake with Nimrod taking the toss.

The junior kicker broke one tackle in the backfield before finding space down the sideline for the Aggies first touchdown. The score put a merciful end to JMU 24-point blitz to open the game.

Aggie Depth Report

After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”

Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects him and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready to go against James Madison.

“Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) is hosting the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium. This is the first meeting between the Dukes and Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with JMU when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

