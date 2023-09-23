McCae Hillstead Hits Colby Bowman For Long Touchdown As Aggies Show Life

LOGAN, Utah – The Aggies are showing signs of life after falling behind 24-0 with freshman McCae Hillstead finding Colby Bowman for a 63-yard touchdown to make it 31-14 JMU.

Utah State is hosting James Madison at Maverik Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Saturday, September 23.

One play after finding Jalen Royals for an 11-yard gain and the first passing first down of the game, Hillstead dropped back and found the former Stanford wideout streaking down the sideline for an easy touchdown.

The perfectly placed scoring pass was the longest passing touchdown of the season for USU.

Aggie Depth Report

After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”

Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects Briggs and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready against James Madison.

“Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

Utah State (1-2) is hosting the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium. This is the first meeting between the Dukes and Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with JMU when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

