Hillstead, Terrell Vaughn Combine For Second Half Touchdown

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State opened the second half with a touchdown after converting on third down thrice before McCae Hillstead found Terrell Vaughn to make it 38-24.

Utah State is hosting James Madison at Maverik Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Saturday, September 23.

Hillstead finished the 11-play, 75-yard drive with an 18-yard first down strike to Jalen Royals before finding Vaughn in the back of the end zone. It was Vaughn’s fifth touchdown of the season. He has a team-high five grabs for 51 yards.

After a horrendous opening 20 minutes, Hillstead has rebounded to complete 16-of27 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Aggie Depth Report

After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”

Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects Briggs and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready against James Madison.

“Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) is hosting the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium. This is the first meeting between the Dukes and Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with JMU when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

