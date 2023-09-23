Brayan Vera Evens Score For RSL Against Vancouver Whitecaps

SALT LAKE CITY – It was only a matter of time.

After RSL took eight shots in the first 45′, Brayan Vera found the back of the net on the club’s first attempt in the second half.

Brayan Vera scores the free kick from distance. All square at 1-1 to start the second half. #RSL pic.twitter.com/XNdAtGF1gz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Vera lined up for a free kick, noticed that Vancouver’s goalkeeper was standing too far to the left, and put it just inside the right post.

The goal was Vera’s second of the season.

His first goal also came off of a free kick earlier this month against Colorado.

Real Salt Lake In The Middle Of Heated Playoff Race

RSL currently holds the 6th seed in the west with a record of 11-11-7. Vancouver sits one spot above RSL, only leading by one point.

RSL and Vancouver last matched up in February. Real Salt Lake pulled out a 2-1 win at BC Place in Vancouver, British Colombia.

A win would be big for the club’s playoff hopes. However, they come into the match losing 6 of their last seven games.

On the other side, the Whitecaps just recently had a winning streak ended by the Houston Dynamo. Before Wednesday, Vancouver’s last loss came on September 4 in the Leagues Cup.

RSL will have Danny Musovski back in the lineup on Saturday.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

