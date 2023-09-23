Anthony Switzer INT Leads To Vaughn’s Second Touchdown Grab

LOGAN, Utah – Anthony Switzer’s toe-tapping interception gave USU the ball and McCae Hillstead finished the drive with his second TD pass to Terrell Vaughn. The six-yard scoring strike brought the Aggies with one score, 38-31. USU trailed 24-0 earlier in the game.

Utah State is hosting James Madison at Maverik Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Saturday, September 23.

RELATED: Hillstead, Terrell Vaughn Combine For Second Half Touchdown

A Wade Meacham holding penalty had the Aggies playing behind the sticks to start the drive but Hillstead wasn’t fazed. On second-and-18, Hillstead found Jalen Royals with a 25-yard pass to get his team in the red zone. He found Vaughn for the second time in the game three plays later as Utah State seized all the momentum.

RELATED: McCae Hillstead Hits Colby Bowman For Long Touchdown As Aggies Show Life

Hillstead is 20-of-33 for 243 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his first career start. Utah State’s offense has struggled in the ground game but Vaughn has eight catches for 61 yard. Colby Bowman leads the Aggies with 78 yards and a touchdown on two catches.

RELATED: Devin Dye Interception Leads To Utah State Trick-Play Touchdown Against JMU

Aggie Depth Report

After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”

Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects Briggs and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready against James Madison.

“Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

RELATED: Week 3 Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) is hosting the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium. This is the first meeting between the Dukes and Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with JMU when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24