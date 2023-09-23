On the Site:
Anthony Switzer INT Leads To Vaughn's Second Touchdown Grab

Sep 23, 2023, 9:00 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Anthony Switzer’s toe-tapping interception gave USU the ball and McCae Hillstead finished the drive with his second TD pass to Terrell Vaughn. The six-yard scoring strike brought the Aggies with one score, 38-31. USU trailed 24-0 earlier in the game.

Utah State is hosting James Madison at Maverik Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Saturday, September 23.

A Wade Meacham holding penalty had the Aggies playing behind the sticks to start the drive but Hillstead wasn’t fazed. On second-and-18, Hillstead found Jalen Royals with a 25-yard pass to get his team in the red zone. He found Vaughn for the second time in the game three plays later as Utah State seized all the momentum.

Hillstead is 20-of-33 for 243 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his first career start. Utah State’s offense has struggled in the ground game but Vaughn has eight catches for 61 yard. Colby Bowman leads the Aggies with 78 yards and a touchdown on two catches.

Aggie Depth Report

  • After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”
  • Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects Briggs and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready against James Madison.
  • “Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) is hosting the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium. This is the first meeting between the Dukes and Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with JMU when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

