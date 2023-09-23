On the Site:
Justen Glad Gives Real Salt Lake Lead, Gets Bloody Nose In Return

Sep 23, 2023, 9:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Justen Glad got in front of a cross following a corner and scored a lead-taking goal for RSL against the Whitecaps.

The ball hit Glad square in the face which caused blood to start pouring out of his nose.

The goal was Glad’s fifth of the season.

His last goal came in a 4-0 win over Orlando nearly three months ago.

His fifth goal came at a tremendous time. It’s very likely that the result of the match with Vancouver will have playoff implications.

Real Salt Lake In The Middle Of Heated Playoff Race

RSL currently holds the 6th seed in the west with a record of 11-11-7. Vancouver sits one spot above RSL, only leading by one point.

RSL and Vancouver last matched up in February. Real Salt Lake pulled out a 2-1 win at BC Place in Vancouver, British Colombia.

A win would be big for the club’s playoff hopes. However, they come into the match losing 6 of their last seven games.

On the other side, the Whitecaps just recently had a winning streak ended by the Houston Dynamo. Before Wednesday, Vancouver’s last loss came on September 4 in the Leagues Cup.

RSL will have Danny Musovski back in the lineup on Saturday.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

