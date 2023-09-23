On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Ties Games With 76-Yard Bomb To Micah Davis

Sep 23, 2023, 9:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State completed a 24-point comeback with freshman McCae Hillstead lofting a beautifully placed ball to Micah Davis to tie the score at 38 early in the fourth quarter.

Utah State is hosting James Madison at Maverik Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Saturday, September 23.

RELATED: Anthony Switzer INT Leads To Vaughn’s Second Touchdown Grab

Two plays into their second drive of the quarter, Hillstead stepped into a deep throw down the JMU sideline that settled perfectly into the waiting arms of junior wide receiver Micah Davis. Davis broke one tackle before sprinting into the end zone for a game-tying score.

RELATED: Hillstead, Terrell Vaughn Combine For Second Half Touchdown

Hillstead is approaching a USU freshman passing record with 357 yards and four touchdowns. Three Utah State wide receivers have touchdowns in the game with Terrell Vaughn’s eight catches, 82 yards, and two touchdowns leading the way.

RELATED STORIES

Aggie Depth Report

  • After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”
  • Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects Briggs and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready against James Madison.
  • “Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

RELATED: McCae Hillstead Hits Colby Bowman For Long Touchdown As Aggies Show Life

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) is hosting the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium. This is the first meeting between the Dukes and Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with JMU when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah QB Nate Johnson Apologizes For Offense, Vows To Keep Working Hard

Backup quarterback Nate Johnson apologized for the offense against UCLA on X while vowing to Utah fans to keep working hard.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Interception Ends Utah State Comeback Attempt Against James Madison

A valiant comeback effort came up short as Utah State fought back from 24 down before ultimately falling 45-38 to James Madison.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Football Falls To Montana State In Blowout

The Weber State Wildcats hosted the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday and suffered a 40-0 loss in their first conference game of the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Beats Vancouver As Playoff Race Intensifies

Real Salt Lake pulled off a second-half comeback to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1, and move above them in the Western Conference.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Shuts Down Western Illinois For First Win Of Season

Southern Utah picked up its first victory of the season behind a strong performance in the second half against Western Illinois. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justen Glad Gives Real Salt Lake Lead, Gets Bloody Nose In Return

Justen Glad got in front of a cross following a corner and scored a lead-taking goal for RSL against the Whitecaps.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Utah State Ties Games With 76-Yard Bomb To Micah Davis