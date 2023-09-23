Utah State Ties Games With 76-Yard Bomb To Micah Davis

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State completed a 24-point comeback with freshman McCae Hillstead lofting a beautifully placed ball to Micah Davis to tie the score at 38 early in the fourth quarter.

Utah State is hosting James Madison at Maverik Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on Saturday, September 23.

Two plays into their second drive of the quarter, Hillstead stepped into a deep throw down the JMU sideline that settled perfectly into the waiting arms of junior wide receiver Micah Davis. Davis broke one tackle before sprinting into the end zone for a game-tying score.

Hillstead is approaching a USU freshman passing record with 357 yards and four touchdowns. Three Utah State wide receivers have touchdowns in the game with Terrell Vaughn’s eight catches, 82 yards, and two touchdowns leading the way.

Aggie Depth Report

After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”

Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects Briggs and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready against James Madison.

“Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) is hosting the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium. This is the first meeting between the Dukes and Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with JMU when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

