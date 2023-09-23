Real Salt Lake Beats Vancouver As Playoff Race Intensifies

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake pulled off a second-half comeback to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1, and move above them in the Western Conference.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Brayan Vera and Justen Glad both scored goals in the second half to take a lead that the club wouldn’t lose.

RSL and Vancouver last matched up in February. Real Salt Lake pulled out a 2-1 win at BC Place in Vancouver, British Colombia.

Real Salt Lake, Vancouver Whitecaps

First Half

Brayan Vera took the first shot of the game for RSL but had it blocked.

After forcing a turnover, Chicho Arango and Diego Luna ran on the break in the 12th minute.

They pushed forward into the box and nearly got a shot off before a Vancouver defender sent the ball back towards midfield.

On the other end, Vancouver earned a corner kick. Midfielder Ryan Gauld put the ball in the middle of the box where Brian White was able to jump up and score with a header.

Multiple RSL players showed clear discontentment after conceding the first score.

Jasper Löeffelsend went down in the 25th minute after rolling his ankle. After he was helped off the pitch, Real Salt Lake had to play with 10 men for a few minutes before making a substitution for Braian Ojeda.

Things started to heat up for the home club as halftime approached.

Vera attempted a shot from a very long distance to try and catch the goalkeeper sleeping but he was able to get back to it.

RSL took four more shots before the halftime break but none found the back of the net.

Real Salt Lake took 8 shot attempts (4 on goal) in the first half compared to three for Vancouver. Despite this, they trailed 1-0 after the first 45.

Second Half

RSL’s luck changed after the break.

Vera was able to score his second goal of the season off a free kick in the 47th minute.

Danny Musovski, in his first game back after settling contract negotiation issues, attempted to extend RSL’s lead but had his attempt blocked.

Ojeda took a shot just after but it was saved.

In the 65th minute, Justen Glad was the recipient of a cross following a corner and he gave RSL a lead with the header.

The ball hit Glad in the face causing him to get a bloody nose.

Vancouver’s Junior Hoilett looked for an equalizer in the 72nd but missed high and wide.

Arango nearly extended RSL’s lead but his shot was saved at the top of the goal.

The Whitecaps picked up the aggressiveness and nearly scored on multiple looks. They had one shot that barely missed to the right and a second that was so close to crossing the line that it went to a VAR review.

Anderson Julio took a shot that was saved just before the conclusion of regulation.

Nine minutes of stoppage time was added.

In the 99th minute, Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld took a shot on goal. The ball inadvertently hit Vera’s hand.

The officials went to another VAR review at the very end of the game causing suspense to build in America First Field.

The officials decided there was no penalty. Real Salt Lake picks up the big home win, 2-1, to move above Vancouver in the west standings.

