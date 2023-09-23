Weber State Football Falls To Montana State In Blowout

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats hosted the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday and suffered a 40-0 loss in their first conference football game of the season.

The Wildcats and Bobcats both entered the match with a record of 2-1.

Montana State got the better of WSU in both of their matchups last season. They won by an average margin of 6.5 points.

First Half

Weber State and Montana State traded three-and-outs for the first three drives of the game.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Bobcats marched down the field before getting held in the red zone. They attempted a 33-yard field goal and missed, leaving the game scoreless.

The Wildcats would move the chains for the first time on their next possession but couldn’t get much further than that. A sack on 3rd & 8 caused WSU to punt back to the Bobcats.

The first quarter came to an end with the score tied at 0.

On the second play of the second quarter, Treyton Pickering caught a pass in the right side of the end zone to put Montana State on top.

The Wildcats were forced into back-to-back three-and-outs on their next two possessions.

Montana State QB Sean Chambers led the offense on a 72-yard drive that he capped off with a rushing touchdown.

The Bobcats missed the PAT to leave the score at 13-0.

The Wildcats handed the ball off and gained first-down yardage but fumbled to give the ball back to the Bobcats.

Montana State made the most of the opportunity.

Chambers called his own number again and took the ball 29 yards for a second rushing touchdown.

Weber State went into halftime trailing Montana State, 20-0.

The Wildcats had just three first downs and 69 yards of total offense at the halftime break.

Bobcats lead at the break https://t.co/6fQCNoWqm8 — Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) September 24, 2023

Second Half

Montana State started with the ball after the break but back-to-back sacks from the Wildcats forced a quick punt.

Weber State put together their best drive of the game after the stop.

They made it all the way into the red zone before failing to convert on a 4th & 2 and losing the ball on downs.

Montana State punted back to Weber State who got one first down and then lost the ball on downs shortly after.

The Bobcats needed just one play to score after getting the stop. Treyton Pickering caught his second TD pass of the game to give Montana State a 26-0 lead.

𝗧𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗲 😎🤙@seanmat10 finds Treyton Pickering in the end zone for the 2️⃣nd time tonight!#BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/m0yAA0N7Es — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2023

The Weber State offense continued to struggle in the final quarter.

They lost the ball on downs for the third time after getting sacked on 4th & 1.

The Bobcats responded with a 7-play scoring drive. Jared White was the touchdown-scorer for MSU as they took a 33-0 lead.

Montana State scored one more time on a 56-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth.

Weber State opens up conference play with a blowout 40-0 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

Dominating win for MSU https://t.co/H3XKv8Ur5Y — Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) September 24, 2023

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Weber State Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.