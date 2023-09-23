On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah QB Nate Johnson Apologizes For Offense, Vows To Keep Working Hard

Sep 23, 2023, 10:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Backup quarterback Nate Johnson apologized for the offensive production against UCLA on X while vowing to Utah fans he’s planning to keep working hard.

The Utes walked away from Rice-Eccles with 14-7 win over the Bruins, but only seven of Utah’s points came from the offense. The other seven were the result of a pick six from linebacker Karene Reid to start the game.

There is no doubt Utah’s offense has been bogged down without starter Cam Rising and a myriad of other key pieces including running backs Ja’Quinden Jackson (not full strength) and Micah Bernard (out for the season), wide receiver Mycah Pittman, and tight end Brant Kuithe. However, despite missing those pieces, Johnson and crew have figured out how to do enough to continue getting the wins in their absence.

What Nate Johnson Said On X

I apologize for the way the game was played out. Credit to our defense for an amazing performance. We will be better next week. Our offense is still awesome, just things will get cleaned up. See you guys next Friday.

There is obviously some angst about the way the offense has played, but it’s important to remember the Utes are not only currently operating with a lot of starters missing, but guys that have very little to no previous experience playing.

Johnson just wrapped up only his second career start in college and the competition was ramped up significantly from his first start against Weber State.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

While the numbers aren’t eye-popping, yet (9-17 passing, 117 yards, one touchdown, 14 carries for 46 yards) he’s done exactly what the staff and team has needed him to do- protect the football, run clock, and get points where he can.

He’s shown he can do that. He’s also shown an impressive propensity for staying calm and poised in high pressure situations early on too. The more technical aspects of the game? Johnson will continue to learn and get comfortable with it the more reps he gets.

Most importantly, he just showed he is a good leader. He’s taken ownership of the team, the offense and his current role within those realms.

While there is no arguing Utah needs Rising and the rest of the offense back soon, it’s also very clear they are in good hands in the meantime. Johnson just showed how this team does matters very much to him by publicly taking ownership of it whether he really needed to or not. That is impressive stuff.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Interception Ends Utah State Comeback Attempt Against James Madison

A valiant comeback effort came up short as Utah State fought back from 24 down before ultimately falling 45-38 to James Madison.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Football Falls To Montana State In Blowout

The Weber State Wildcats hosted the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday and suffered a 40-0 loss in their first conference game of the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Beats Vancouver As Playoff Race Intensifies

Real Salt Lake pulled off a second-half comeback to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1, and move above them in the Western Conference.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Shuts Down Western Illinois For First Win Of Season

Southern Utah picked up its first victory of the season behind a strong performance in the second half against Western Illinois. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Ties Games With 76-Yard Bomb To Micah Davis

USU completed a 24-point comeback with freshman McCae Hillstead lofting a beautifully placed ball to Micah Davis to tie the score at 38

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justen Glad Gives Real Salt Lake Lead, Gets Bloody Nose In Return

Justen Glad got in front of a cross following a corner and scored a lead-taking goal for RSL against the Whitecaps.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Utah QB Nate Johnson Apologizes For Offense, Vows To Keep Working Hard