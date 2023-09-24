On the Site:
UPDATE: SLC police give ‘all clear’ after King’s English incident

Sep 24, 2023, 11:39 AM | Updated: 1:27 pm

K9 arrives at The King's English...

A K9 from the Salt Lake City Police Department is checking out a 'suspicious circumstance' at The King's English bookstore. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officers issued an ‘all clear’ Sunday after a search of The King’s English bookstore.

A Salt Lake City K9 certified in detecting explosive materials did not find anything in and near the building, according to a social media post.

Police said it reopened 1500 East

Mayor Erin Mendenhall indicated in a social media post that the bookstore was the target of a threat.

“I cannot say this strongly enough, EVERYONE belongs in Salt Lake City. The actions today to cause fear at @KingsEnglish around a drag story time event are not welcome here,” her post said.

———————————————–

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department closed off streets late Sunday morning for what it called “a suspicious circumstance”.

A social media post said this circumstance is at The King’s English Bookstore.

Officers closed 1500 East from Emerson Ave. to Kensington St.

Police cars block streets

Police cars blocks off streets in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

The post said a K9 Unit from the department’s Airport Division was checking the area.

This story will be updated.

