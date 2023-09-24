UPDATE: SLC police give ‘all clear’ after King’s English incident

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officers issued an ‘all clear’ Sunday after a search of The King’s English bookstore.

A Salt Lake City K9 certified in detecting explosive materials did not find anything in and near the building, according to a social media post.

Police said it reopened 1500 East

Mayor Erin Mendenhall indicated in a social media post that the bookstore was the target of a threat.

“I cannot say this strongly enough, EVERYONE belongs in Salt Lake City. The actions today to cause fear at @KingsEnglish around a drag story time event are not welcome here,” her post said.

According the The King’s English website, drag queen Tara Lipsyncki was scheduled for a storytime at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Mendenhall said the event would be rescheduled.

