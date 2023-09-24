UPDATE: SLC police give ‘all clear’ after King’s English incident
Sep 24, 2023, 11:39 AM | Updated: 1:27 pm
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officers issued an ‘all clear’ Sunday after a search of The King’s English bookstore.
A Salt Lake City K9 certified in detecting explosive materials did not find anything in and near the building, according to a social media post.
Police said it reopened 1500 East
Mayor Erin Mendenhall indicated in a social media post that the bookstore was the target of a threat.
“I cannot say this strongly enough, EVERYONE belongs in Salt Lake City. The actions today to cause fear at @KingsEnglish around a drag story time event are not welcome here,” her post said.
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department closed off streets late Sunday morning for what it called “a suspicious circumstance”.
A social media post said this circumstance is at The King’s English Bookstore.
Officers closed 1500 East from Emerson Ave. to Kensington St.
The post said a K9 Unit from the department’s Airport Division was checking the area.
