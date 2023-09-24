Chargers DB Alohi Gilman Rips Ball Away For Forced Fumble Against Vikings

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High standout and current Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman ended the Minnesota Vikings’ opening drive by ripping the ball free for a big forced fumble.

The Vikings hosted the Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With 8:41 left in the first quarter, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with T.J. Hockenson for a nine-yard pass before Gilman came in and ripped the ball from the tight end’s grip.

Gilman returned the ball four yards to the Chargers’ 21-yard line.

On the next drive, Los Angeles scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Gilman entered Week 3 having recorded 17 total tackles and 12 solo tackles through the first two games of the season.

Los Angeles came into the contest looking for its first win of the season after beginning the season with an 0-2 record.

The Chargers vs. Vikings game is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Alohi Gilman

Prior to his NFL career, Gilman played high school football for the Orem Tigers in Orem, Utah, and Kahuku High School in Laie, Hawaii.

Gilman attended Notre Dame and played for the Fighting Irish after high school.

During his time in South Bend, the safety played in 26 games for the Irish. He recorded 169 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery.

After his college career, the Chargers picked the former Tigers and Irish safety with the 186th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his four seasons in the league, Gilman has posted 119 total tackles, 77 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in 44 games.

