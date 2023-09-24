On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Returns Punt For Touchdown Against Packers

Sep 24, 2023, 12:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State standout Rashid Shaheed returned a punt return for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints’ game against the Green Bay Packers.

Rashid Shaheed returns punt for touchdown

The Packers hosted the Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, September 24.

With 10:30 remaining in the first half, the Packers punted the ball to the Saints. Shaheed caught the kick and took off down the field. The former Weber State wideout went 76 yards and into the end zone for a Saints touchdown.

Shaheed’s return gave the Saints a 14-0 lead.

It was Shaheed’s first punt return of the game.

New Orleans’ game against Green Bay is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

RELATED STORIES

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player this season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State all-time record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie last season, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

The Saints posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Gay Lifts Colts To Victory Over Ravens With Field Goal In Overtime

Matt Gay lifted the Indianapolis Colts to victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a field goal in overtime of the Week 3 game.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Game-Winning Touchdown Pass Against Saints

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Creep Into Top 10 After Opening Pac-12 Play With A Win

Utah football continues their climb up the AP Top 25 after beating No. 22 UCLA to open Pac-12 play on Saturday and sneaking into the Top 10.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts RB Zack Moss Scores Touchdown In Second Straight Game

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss ran into the end zone for a touchdown in his 2023 NFL season debut with the Indianapolis Colts.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chargers DB Alohi Gilman Rips Ball Away For Forced Fumble Against Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman ended the Minnesota Vikings' opening drive by ripping the ball free for a big forced fumble.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show In Las Vegas

Usher has a new confession: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Returns Punt For Touchdown Against Packers