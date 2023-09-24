Colts RB Zack Moss Scores Touchdown In Second Straight Game

On the Site:
Sep 24, 2023, 12:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss hauled in his first touchdown catch in two seasons and scored for the second straight game with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, September 24.

RELATED: Zack Moss Bursts For Touchdown Run In Season Debut With Colts

With 6:07 to go in the first half, Colts quarterback Gardener Minshew floated a pass to the sideline and into the arms of Moss. The former Utah standout took the ball down the far sideline and across the goal line for a 17-yard score.

Moss’ run tied the game at 7-7.

After the touchdown, Moss had nine carries for 54 yards. He also had one catch for 17 yards and a touchdown.

In his season debut in Week 2, Moss had 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis’ game against Baltimore is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

RELATED STORIES

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

