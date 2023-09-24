Utes Creep Into Top 10 After Opening Pac-12 Play With A Win

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football continues their climb up the AP Top 25 after beating No. 22 UCLA to open Pac-12 play on Saturday and sneaking into the Top 10.

The Utes wrapped up a two-game home stretch hosting the Bruins before turning their attention to the road and Oregon State this week. While by no means a flashy offensive showing, Utah did put on a defensive clinic holding UCLA to just seven points and nine yards rushing.

Utah is hoping to have some key pieces back in the lineup to get the offense back on track as their schedule will only get tougher from here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

After starting the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three before climbing up to No. 11 last week, the Utes now sit in the Top 10 at No. 10.

The Utes are joined by five other conference-mates in the AP Top 25. Washington leads the charge jumping USC at No. 7 while the Trojans dropped three spots to No. 8. Oregon is just ahead of Utah at No. 9. Oregon State dropped five spots to No. 19 after a tough loss to Washington State who jumped up five spots to No. 16.

After spending the first few weeks in the polls, both Colorado and UCLA dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week. The Buffs have had two tough weeks nearly coming up short against Colorado State the week before and getting absolutely waxed by Oregon on Saturday. The Bruins were at No. 22 until their close loss to Utah this past weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 9/24/23

Georgia (4-0) Michigan (4-0) Texas (4-0) Ohio State (4-0) Florida State (4-0) Penn State (4-0) Washington (4-0) USC (4-0) Oregon (4-0) Utah (4-0) Notre Dame (4-1) Alabama (3-1) LSU (3-1) Oklahoma (4-0) North Carolina (4-0) Washington State (4-0) Duke (4-0) Miami (4-0) Oregon State (4-0) Ole Miss (3-1) Tennessee (3-1) Florida (3-1) Missouri (4-0) Kansas (4-0) Fresno State (4-0)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports