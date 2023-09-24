Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Game-Winning Touchdown Pass Against Saints

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Packers hosted the Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, September 24.

With 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Love connected with Romeo Doubs with eight yards and six points.

Love’s pass tied the game at 17-17. After a PAT, the Packers took a one-point lead, 18-17.

Before the go-ahead plays, the Packers were in the midst of a comeback after being down 17-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Love’s touchdown pass was his second total touchdown of the contest.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, the former USU quarterback kept the ball on a one-yard run for Green Bay’s first touchdown of the afternoon. Love’s run and a subsequent two-point conversion made it a 17-11 game with 6:58 left to play.

Love finished the game 22/44 passing for 259 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He had posted a rating of 66.4. Love also ran the ball nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Packers improved their record to 2-1 this season.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the Detroit Lions on September 28 at 6:16 p.m. (MDT).

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

