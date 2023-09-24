On the Site:
Matt Gay Lifts Colts To Victory Over Ravens With Field Goal In Overtime

Sep 24, 2023, 2:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes kicker Matt Gay lifted the Indianapolis Colts to victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a field goal in overtime of the Week 3 game.

Matt Gay lifts Colts to OT win

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, September 24.

RELATED: Colts RB Zack Moss Scores Touchdown In Second Straight Game

With 1:09 remaining in overtime, Gay drilled a 53-yard attempt down the middle of the uprights and gave the Colts a three-point win.

Indianapolis defeated Baltimore, 22-19.

The game-winning kick was Gay’s fifth field goal of the game. The former Utah kicker finished the day 5/5 on field goals and 1/1 on extra-point kicks.

Matt Gay’s Field Goals

  • 3:26 2Q – 31-Yard Field Goal
  • 8:33 3Q – 54-Yard Field Goal
  • 11:22 4Q – 53-Yard Field Goal
  • 0:57 4Q – 53-Yard Field Goal
  • 1:09 OT – 53-Yard Field Goal

With the win, the Colts improved to a 2-1 record this season.

Indianapolis’ next game is at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FOX.

About Matt Gay

Prior to his NFL career, the Orem, Utah native was a standout soccer and football player for the Orem High Tigers. He went on to play soccer at Utah Valley University.

After two seasons with the Wolverines, Gay transferred to the University of Utah and became a star kicker for the Utes’ football team.

Following his college career, Gay was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 145 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Gay played in 16 games for the Bucs as a rookie. He was 27-35 on field goals and 43-49 on extra point kicks as a first-year player.

During the first month of his second season, Gay was waived by Tampa Bay. 10 days later, he was signed by Indianapolis as a member of the Colts’ practice squad. The Colts had a starter kicker at the time and Gay remained a member of the Colts’ practice squad until he was signed by the Rams in November 2020.

Gay went on to play two and a half seasons with the Rams. He connected on a field goal to help the Rams beat the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game during the 2021 season. Gay helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Last season, Gay was 28-30 on field goals, including 7-9 on kicks of 50+ yards. He was also 31-32 on PATs.

During his first four seasons in the NFL, Gay is 101-115 on field goals and 138-145 on extra points.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

