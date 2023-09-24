Motorcyclist fatally thrown from Highway 66

MORGAN, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed after being thrown from the roadway while traveling on Highway 66, Utah Highway Patrol said.

UHP said the motorcyclist was located around mile marker 3 on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported at mile marker 10 so the driver ended up somewhere in between after the crash.

Officer Silva with UHP said the motorcyclist was attempting to pass another vehicle when the event took place. When the bike left the roadway, the motorcyclist was thrown off.

Life Flight was at the scene, but it’s unclear when the patient was declared deceased. Any other injuries or damages to the other vehicle are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.