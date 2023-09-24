On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Taylor Swift Turns Out To See Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Play Chicago Bears

Sep 24, 2023, 5:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift‘s court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Swift was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites on a sun-splashed afternoon in Kansas City.

She got quite a show, too. Kelce grabbed a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 41-0 lead.

Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumors have been flying about the pop superstar and the football player. They began when Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast that he was disappointed that he didn’t have the chance to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour.

Then, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce said: “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’”

RELATED: Pat McAfee Celebrates ‘LDS Thursday’ With Guest Host Kyle Van Noy

Just about everyone has been trying to get the dirt on Swift and Kelce, even pestering his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for details. He was asked about the potential relationship on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

“I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said. “But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think that it’s all 100% true.”

There has been no word from Travis Kelce or Swift on defining their relationship.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Miami Dolphins Rout Denver Broncos, Scoring Most Points By NFL Team Since 1966

The Dolphins crushed the Broncos and were three points shy of breaking the NFL’s single-game scoring record.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Gay Lifts Colts To Victory Over Ravens With Field Goal In Overtime

Matt Gay lifted the Indianapolis Colts to victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a field goal in overtime of the Week 3 game.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Game-Winning Touchdown Pass Against Saints

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Creep Into Top 10 After Opening Pac-12 Play With A Win

Utah football continues their climb up the AP Top 25 after beating No. 22 UCLA to open Pac-12 play on Saturday and sneaking into the Top 10.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts RB Zack Moss Scores Touchdown In Second Straight Game

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss ran into the end zone for a touchdown in his 2023 NFL season debut with the Indianapolis Colts.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Returns Punt For Touchdown Against Packers

Former Weber State standout Rashid Shaheed returned a punt return for a touchdown during the Saints' game against the Packers.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Taylor Swift Turns Out To See Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Play Chicago Bears