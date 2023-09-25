Officials investigating death of Utah inmate; CUCF on lockdown

GUNNISON, Utah — A 66-year-old incarcerated man was found deceased in his cell on Sunday. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Steve Davis was found by staff on Sunday morning in his cell at Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF). Davis was unresponsive and the staff called for medical personnel.

The medical staff declared Davis deceased. State officials began an investigation by first putting the facility on lockdown during the preliminary period with the exception of pre-scheduled visits. Officials noted in their press release that CUCF houses approximately 1,760 incarcerated men.

Davis was incarcerated in December of 1983 for first degree sodomy of a child and parole violations.