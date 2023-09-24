On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Players Make Game-Winning Plays In NFL’s Week 3

Sep 24, 2023, 10:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players made game-winning plays during the NFL’s Week 3 games.

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah played during the third week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 3 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

RELATED STORIES

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Arizona’s 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

The former Utah quarterback did not play in Baltimore’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Utah tight end had two receptions for three yards in Buffalo’s 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (0-3)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (0-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back had 12 total tackles, six solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah kicker was 5/5 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah running back ran the ball 30 times for 122 yards and had two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 37-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had two total tackles and one solo tackle in New Orleans’ 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 42.7 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, September 21.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had 13 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Washington’s 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
    • Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
    • Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-1)
    • Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (0-3)
    • Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-2)
    • Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-1)
    • Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
@kslsportscom Will Zack Moss’ play affect how the @Indianapolis Colts handle the Jonathan Taylor situation? #LocalsInTheNFL #ForTheShoe #GoUtes @Kyle Ireland ♬ original sound – kslsportscom

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (2-1)

The former BYU running back ran the ball seven times for 12 yards and had two receptions for 17 yards in Atlanta’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-1)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman did not play in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

The former BYU defensive back had eight tackles and one pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

The former BYU wide receiver and the Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (3-0)

The former BYU running back had nine carries for 66 yards in Miami’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman was inactive for Minnesota’s 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former BYU quarterback had four carries for 12 yards and one reception for nine yards in New Orleans’ 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-2)

The former BYU quarterback was 18/26 passing for 157 yards in New York’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson also ran the ball once for one yard.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles and two solo tackles in San Francisco’s 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, September 21.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)
    • Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-2)
    • Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
    • Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-3)
    • Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (2-1)
    • Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-1)
    • Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (0-3)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State quarterback was 22/44 passing for 259 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Green Bay’s 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Love also ran the ball nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers beat the New Orleans Saints, 18-17.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

The former Utah State linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles in Seattle’s 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

The former Utah State wide receiver and the Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-1)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-3)
    • Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)
    • Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Weber State defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Buffalo’s 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Weber State wide receiver returned two kickoffs for 32 yards and one punt for 76 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Shaheed also ran the ball once for no gain and was targeted twice as a receiver.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (0-3)
    • Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (2-1)

The former Judge Memorial standout had 10 total tackles, five solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (0-3)

The former Orem standout had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Chicago’s 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-2)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (2-1)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (2-1)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons, 20-6.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (1-2)

The former Bingham standout had one reception for nine yards in Houston’s 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (1-2)

The former Orem standout had five total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in Los Angeles’ 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-2)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (2-1)

The former East and Snow College standout had six carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 23 yards in Pittsburgh’s 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Steelers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-1)
    • Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (2-1)
    • Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (3-0)
    • Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Real Salt Lake Rio Tinto Stadium (KSL TV)...

Associated Press

Real Salt Lake beats the Whitecaps 2-1 on second-half goals from Brayan Vera and Justen Glad

Real Salt Lake bested the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1, meaning RSL has only lost two of its 15 home matches against Vancouver. Next for RSL will be Los Angeles FC.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Miami Dolphins Rout Denver Broncos, Scoring Most Points By NFL Team Since 1966

The Dolphins crushed the Broncos and were three points shy of breaking the NFL’s single-game scoring record.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Swift Turns Out To See Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Play Chicago Bears

Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Gay Lifts Colts To Victory Over Ravens With Field Goal In Overtime

Matt Gay lifted the Indianapolis Colts to victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a field goal in overtime of the Week 3 game.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Game-Winning Touchdown Pass Against Saints

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Creep Into Top 10 After Opening Pac-12 Play With A Win

Utah football continues their climb up the AP Top 25 after beating No. 22 UCLA to open Pac-12 play on Saturday and sneaking into the Top 10.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Local Players Make Game-Winning Plays In NFL’s Week 3