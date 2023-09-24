Local Players Make Game-Winning Plays In NFL’s Week 3

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players made game-winning plays during the NFL’s Week 3 games.

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah played during the third week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 3 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Arizona’s 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

The former Utah quarterback did not play in Baltimore’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Utah tight end had two receptions for three yards in Buffalo’s 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (0-3)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (0-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back had 12 total tackles, six solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah kicker was 5/5 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah running back ran the ball 30 times for 122 yards and had two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 37-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had two total tackles and one solo tackle in New Orleans’ 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 42.7 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, September 21.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had 13 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Washington’s 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-2) Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-1) Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (0-3) Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-2) Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-1) Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (2-1)

The former BYU running back ran the ball seven times for 12 yards and had two receptions for 17 yards in Atlanta’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-1)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman did not play in Indianapolis’ 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

The former BYU defensive back had eight tackles and one pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

The former BYU wide receiver and the Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (3-0)

The former BYU running back had nine carries for 66 yards in Miami’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman was inactive for Minnesota’s 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former BYU quarterback had four carries for 12 yards and one reception for nine yards in New Orleans’ 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-2)

The former BYU quarterback was 18/26 passing for 157 yards in New York’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson also ran the ball once for one yard.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles and two solo tackles in San Francisco’s 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, September 21.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-2) Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-3) Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (2-1) Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-1) Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (0-3)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State quarterback was 22/44 passing for 259 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Green Bay’s 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Love also ran the ball nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers beat the New Orleans Saints, 18-17.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

The former Utah State linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles in Seattle’s 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

The former Utah State wide receiver and the Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-1)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-3) Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (0-3) Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Weber State defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Buffalo’s 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Weber State wide receiver returned two kickoffs for 32 yards and one punt for 76 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Shaheed also ran the ball once for no gain and was targeted twice as a receiver.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (0-3) Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (2-1)

The former Judge Memorial standout had 10 total tackles, five solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ (Played at Wembley Stadium in London)

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (0-3)

The former Orem standout had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Chicago’s 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-2)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (2-1)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (2-1)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons, 20-6.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (1-2)

The former Bingham standout had one reception for nine yards in Houston’s 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (1-2)

The former Orem standout had five total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in Los Angeles’ 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-2)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (2-1)

The former East and Snow College standout had six carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 23 yards in Pittsburgh’s 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Steelers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-1) Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (2-1) Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, October 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (3-0) Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 1 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX



Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

