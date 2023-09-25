On the Site:
How To Watch Game Night Live: Lone Peak Knights @ Skyridge Falcons

Sep 25, 2023, 9:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYGame Night Live returns for Week 8 with a Game of the Week matchup featuring two 6A schools from Region 3 in the Lone Peak Knights and Skyridge Falcons.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week 8

Lone Peak Knights @ Skyridge Falcons

The Falcons are scheduled to host the Knights at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, September 29.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skyridge Football (@skyridgefb)

Previous Meeting

The Falcons and Knights last faced each other on September 30, 2022. Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and stun Lone Peak, 31-30. Tate Walker led the Falcons with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Skyridge finished the season with a 13-1 record and the 6A state title. Lone Peak posted a 7-5 record and made it to the 6A quarterfinals.

Knights and Falcons in 2023

This season, the Falcons own a 7-0 record. Skyridge has victories over Timpview, East, Farmington, Riverton, Westlake, and Lehi.

Lone Peak will enter the Week 8 matchup with a 3-4 record. The Knights are coming off an upset win over the American Fork Cavemen. Lone Peak owns wins over Bingham, Highland (Arizona), and American Fork. The Knights have lost to Timpview, Corner Canyon, Mountain Ridge, and Pleasant Grove.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @we.are.uknighted

Kickoff between Lone Peak and Skyridge is slated for 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

