BYU Set To Wear ‘Royal Rush’ Uniforms Against Cincinnati

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is rolling out one of its top looks for the first Big 12 home game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars will host fellow Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati this Friday night. When they take the field, they will be wearing “Royal Rush” uniforms.

The Royal Rush uniform consists of royal blue jersey and pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask.

BYU wore royal rush last season in a memorable home win over the Baylor Bears. Then in 2021, when they introduced a royal blue helmet for the first time since the 1960s, they wore a Royal Rush against Arizona in Las Vegas.

BYU enters the matchup with Cincinnati at 3-1, 0-1 in Big 12 play. Like BYU, Cincinnati is also looking for its first Big 12 win. Last week, the Bearcats lost to Oklahoma at home.

BYU is coming off a 38-27 setback against Kansas last week. In that game, they wore an All-White with navy blue trim uniform combination.

BYU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, September 29, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Friday, 8:15 p.m.

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper