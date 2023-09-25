On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Set To Wear ‘Royal Rush’ Uniforms Against Cincinnati

Sep 25, 2023, 9:09 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is rolling out one of its top looks for the first Big 12 home game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars will host fellow Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati this Friday night. When they take the field, they will be wearing “Royal Rush” uniforms.

The Royal Rush uniform consists of royal blue jersey and pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask.

BYU wore royal rush last season in a memorable home win over the Baylor Bears. Then in 2021, when they introduced a royal blue helmet for the first time since the 1960s, they wore a Royal Rush against Arizona in Las Vegas.

BYU enters the matchup with Cincinnati at 3-1, 0-1 in Big 12 play. Like BYU, Cincinnati is also looking for its first Big 12 win. Last week, the Bearcats lost to Oklahoma at home.

BYU is coming off a 38-27 setback against Kansas last week. In that game, they wore an All-White with navy blue trim uniform combination.

BYU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, September 29, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Friday, 8:15 p.m.

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #21 Derrick Favors

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 21 is big man Derrick Favors.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Unveil ‘Classic Edition’ Jerseys & Court With Nod To New Orleans Roots

Fear not Jazz fans, purple will remain a staple in the Utah Jazz color scheme as training camp for the 2023-24 season fast approaches.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Still Struggling To Find 60 Minutes Of Good Football

McCae Hillstead and the Utah State offense supplied the big plays but still came up short on Saturday night in a disappointing loss to JMU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Falls While Kansas Looks To Join Contenders

The week five edition of the Big 12 Conference Power Rankings from "First & 12."

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Lone Peak Knights @ Skyridge Falcons

Game Night Live returns for Week 8 with a Game of the Week matchup featuring two 6A schools in the Lone Peak Knights and Skyridge Falcons.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Make Game-Winning Plays In NFL’s Week 3

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the third week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

BYU Set To Wear ‘Royal Rush’ Uniforms Against Cincinnati