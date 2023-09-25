UPDATE: Police evacuating US Bank Tower after investigation into suspicious circumstance

UPDATE: Police have begun a full evacuation of the US Bank Tower at 170 South Main Street in relation to the suspicious circumstance. The suspicious circumstance has been released as a questionable package or item but has not been confirmed as a bomb threat. Authorities have not yet disclosed their findings and have said they will update with more information around 1 p.m..

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a suspicious circumstance in downtown Salt Lake City. Monday morning’s investigation marked the second reported suspicious circumstance in Salt Lake in two days, but the two instances show no evidence of being related.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating in the area of 20 W. 200 South.

Authorities have closed 200 South from Main Street to West Temple and have asked the public to avoid the area.

On Sunday, police investigated a reported bomb threat at King’s English Bookshop ahead of the store’s drag queen storytime event.

This is a developing story and will be updated.