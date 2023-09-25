7-year-old in serious condition after being hit by pickup truck

ST. GEORGE — A 7-year-old girl was struck by a pickup truck on Sunday, leaving the child significantly injured.

At approximately 8 p.m. in the area of 900 S. Morningside Drive, the girl ran into the roadway, chasing a soccer ball she had kicked.

A truck traveling north struck the girl as she attempted to collect the ball. Authorities were called to the scene to investigate and the child was transported to St. George Regional Hospital. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities during the investigation. Later, the child was airlifted to Las Vegas due to the status of her injuries.

The St. George Police Department stated in a social media post that they send their thoughts and prayers to all involved.