Utah Jazz Unveil ‘Classic Edition’ Jerseys & Court With Nod To New Orleans Roots

Sep 25, 2023, 10:43 AM

SALT LAKE CITY –  Fear not Jazz fans, purple will remain a staple in the Utah Jazz color scheme as training camp for the 2023-24 season fast approaches.

The Jazz unveiled its new ‘Classic’ edition uniforms and matching court on Monday, September 25. The Jazz revealed the new threads on a social media video in conjunction with new/old arena sponsor Delta.

“The 2023-24 NBA season marks the 50th season of Jazz basketball. Revisit history with us as we look back to our New Orleans roots, at our home in the mountains, and live in the moment of this anniversary season. Throughout the season, we will be celebrating our rich history, highlighting different eras, stepping out in classic uniforms, and more.”

Utah will open its preseason schedule with back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 8 & 10. The first of two preseason home games will be played against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, October 14.

The Jazz begin the 2023-24 regular season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 25. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

