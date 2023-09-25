Utah Jazz Unveil ‘Classic Edition’ Jerseys & Court With Nod To New Orleans Roots

SALT LAKE CITY – Fear not Jazz fans, purple will remain a staple in the Utah Jazz color scheme as training camp for the 2023-24 season fast approaches.

The Jazz unveiled its new ‘Classic’ edition uniforms and matching court on Monday, September 25. The Jazz revealed the new threads on a social media video in conjunction with new/old arena sponsor Delta.

RELATED: LiveView Technologies Will Sponsor Jazz Jersey Patch

𝟓𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐳𝐳 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, ready for takeoff ✈️🎵 We’re excited to watch Team 50 hit the floor while celebrating 50 years of Jazz basketball with the Classic Edition Uniform and Court.#Jazz50 presented by @delta — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 25, 2023

“The 2023-24 NBA season marks the 50th season of Jazz basketball. Revisit history with us as we look back to our New Orleans roots, at our home in the mountains, and live in the moment of this anniversary season. Throughout the season, we will be celebrating our rich history, highlighting different eras, stepping out in classic uniforms, and more.”

RELATED: Top 50 Jazz Players Of All Time With Jake and Ben

Utah will open its preseason schedule with back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 8 & 10. The first of two preseason home games will be played against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, October 14.

The Jazz begin the 2023-24 regular season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 25. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

Follow The Jazz Top 50 With KSL Sports

To celebrate the upcoming Jazz 50th anniversary season, Jake and Ben are counting down the top 50 Jazz players of all time.

Every weekday leading up to this year’s Utah Jazz season opener, Jake and Ben will announce one player on the list, from 50 to one.

KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz can be found here.

The list was voted on by members of the media and fans.

Make sure to subscribe to the Jake & Ben podcast for Utah Jazz coverage and follow them both on social media.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24