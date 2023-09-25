Multiple Utah animal shelters offer ‘reduced fee’ adoption event amid animal crowding

SALT LAKE CITY — Six Utah animal shelters are offering reduced-fee adoption events to help “empty the shelters,” which are overcrowded.

From Oct. 1-15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states. BISSELL said adopters can save a life and bring home spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for just $50 or less.

The five locations in Utah where residents can adopt a pet for a lower cost are:

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”