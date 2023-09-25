Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #21 Derrick Favors

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 21 is big man Derrick Favors.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Derrick Favors career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 21 – Derrick Favors

Acquired by the Jazz in 2011 in the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star Deron Williams to the New Jersey Nets, Favors was a mainstay in Utah over the better half of the next decade.

The number three pick out of Georgia Tech, Favors was a strong defensive rebounder and shot blocker in Utah pairing next to Al Jefferson and Rudy Gobert in the Jazz’s frontcourt.

Though Favors never developed into the All-Star many had hoped for when the Jazz acquired him, he was a steady force in the starting lineup helping the franchise qualify for five trips to the playoffs in his 10 seasons in Utah.

During his career with the Jazz, Favors averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while appearing in 644 games, including 413 starts.

Favors ranks top 10 all-time in Jazz history in games played (eighth), field goals (seventh), free-throw attempts (tenth), offensive rebounds (fourth), defensive rebounds (fifth), total rebounds (fourth), blocks (seventh), field goal percentage (fourth), blocks per game (eighth), PER (ninth), and win shares (seventh).

