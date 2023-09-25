On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
LOCAL NEWS

Children’s Center Utah launches new campus to focus on mental health in early childhood

Sep 25, 2023, 12:41 PM | Updated: 12:57 pm

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND MARY CULBERTSON


WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A new Children’s Center Utah campus opened Monday in West Valley. Their goal focuses on mental health support for young children and their families.

For the last 60 years, The Children’s Center Utah has provided mental health care exclusively to infants, toddlers, preschoolers, their families, and caregivers. Through this new campus, the importance of investing in early childhood mental health is the number one priority.

President and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah, Rebecca Dutson, explained the process families go through that makes their care so foundational.

“A family will come here and be assigned to a clinician who has the skills to treat the things that that family and children are experiencing,” said Dutson.

From child and family therapy to therapeutic preschool, this campus will help facilitate the tools needed for children to succeed.

“[Children] together with their families can really become more resilient,” said Dutson.

Utah First Lady Abby Cox spoke at Monday’s ribbon cutting.

“We cannot teach a child if they are not in a place that is dedicated to their mental and emotional health as well, and that is what the Children Center Utah does,” Cox said.

Since launching the project officially about a year ago, stats indicate they have served over a thousand children and families with more to come.

“We have the opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives,” said Dutson.

For the facility and Utah families, this big step is just the start. Staff announced Monday that plans are well underway to open their first satellite facility in Utah County in July 2026.

