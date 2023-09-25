BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Cincinnati Week
Sep 25, 2023, 12:42 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football released a depth chart for its upcoming Friday night contest against Cincinnati. Friday’s game will be the Cougars’ first Big 12 home game in Provo.
There was some intrigue to this week’s depth chart as BYU has been faced with sudden injuries in the loss at Kansas.
On Monday at his weekly press conference, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said he was “hopeful” on a few players. But didn’t get into specifics. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill noted they would get more information on linebacker Ben Bywater after he undergoes an MRI on Monday.
Changes to this week’s depth chart
There were some subtle changes to the BYU depth chart this week. At right tackle, Caleb Etienne and Brayden Keim are listed with an OR beside their names. Etienne was benched in favor of Keim last week at Kansas.
Then, linebacker Isaiah Glasker was removed from the SAM linebacker depth chart. Glasker suffered an injury in the win at Arkansas. He didn’t participate last week at Kansas.
In replace of Glasker is Fisher Jackson OR freshman Ace Kaufusi.
Staying at linebacker, within the ROVER position, BYU added Ammon Hannemann back on the two-deep. Following him is Chaz Ah You as the third-string backer at that spot.
Also, at kick returner, Parker Kingston, who was banged up in the Kansas loss, moved up from the fourth option at returner to the second guy behind Hobbs Nyberg.
BYU Football Depth Chart: Cincinnati Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first Big 12 home game.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
LJ Martin
Aidan Robbins
-OR- Deion Smith
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Paul Maile
Connor Pay
Right Guard
Connor Pay
Tyler Little
Right Tackle
Caleb Etienne
-OR- Brayden Keim
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
-OR- Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
John Nelson
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
Michael Daley
-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Fisher Jackson
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
MACK
Ben Bywater
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
Chaz Ah You
Strong Safety
Ethan Slade
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Malik Moore
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
-OR- Preston Rex
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Parker Kingston
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.