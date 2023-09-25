BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Cincinnati Week

PROVO, Utah – BYU football released a depth chart for its upcoming Friday night contest against Cincinnati. Friday’s game will be the Cougars’ first Big 12 home game in Provo.

There was some intrigue to this week’s depth chart as BYU has been faced with sudden injuries in the loss at Kansas.

On Monday at his weekly press conference, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said he was “hopeful” on a few players. But didn’t get into specifics. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill noted they would get more information on linebacker Ben Bywater after he undergoes an MRI on Monday.

Changes to this week’s depth chart

There were some subtle changes to the BYU depth chart this week. At right tackle, Caleb Etienne and Brayden Keim are listed with an OR beside their names. Etienne was benched in favor of Keim last week at Kansas.

Then, linebacker Isaiah Glasker was removed from the SAM linebacker depth chart. Glasker suffered an injury in the win at Arkansas. He didn’t participate last week at Kansas.

In replace of Glasker is Fisher Jackson OR freshman Ace Kaufusi.

Staying at linebacker, within the ROVER position, BYU added Ammon Hannemann back on the two-deep. Following him is Chaz Ah You as the third-string backer at that spot.

Also, at kick returner, Parker Kingston, who was banged up in the Kansas loss, moved up from the fourth option at returner to the second guy behind Hobbs Nyberg.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Cincinnati Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first Big 12 home game.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

LJ Martin

Aidan Robbins

-OR- Deion Smith

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Paul Maile

Connor Pay

Right Guard

Connor Pay

Tyler Little

Right Tackle

Caleb Etienne

-OR- Brayden Keim

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

John Nelson

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Michael Daley

-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Fisher Jackson

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

MACK

Ben Bywater

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Malik Moore

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

-OR- Preston Rex

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Parker Kingston

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast

