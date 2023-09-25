On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Week Five Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Oregon State

Sep 25, 2023, 1:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 10 Utah football team released their depth chart before heading to Corvallis this week to take on the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers.

Nate Johnson remains the backup behind starter Cam Rising after another solid performance in his second start last weekend against UCLA.

Johnson earned the role for his late-game heroics against Baylor three weeks ago, leading the Utes on a game-tying and game-winning drive within minutes of each other in the fourth quarter.

All eyes continue to focus in on the quarterback position with fans (and the team) hoping Rising will be ready to make his first start of the 2023 season soon. Basically, the depth chart for the Utes continues to be business as usual while we all wait for player to make their returns from various injuries.

Kyle Whittingham Discusses Where Utes’ Depth Sits

Head coach Kyle Whittingham seemed hopeful during his post-game press conference that several guys were on the verge of being back in the lineup soon, but as of right now everyone is on “wait and see”.

“We’ve got about eight or 10 guys that are very close,” Whittingham said. “That would be great to get these guys back.”

As of Monday’s press conference, Whittingham didn’t have much to add about where the team currently sits with injuries. Obviously, more will be known later in the week, though as always nothing official will come out from the team until game day when guys are either suited up or in street clothes.

The most significant piece of news on the injury front from Whittingham is that once again backup quarterback Nate Johnson and starting quarterback Cam Rising will be splitting reps with the ones, indicating that Rising is close. How close however remains to be seen.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

