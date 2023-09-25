Report: Jazz Could Be Third Team In Lillard Trade

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz continue to be mentioned as a possible third team to help facilitate a trade that would move Damian Lillard away from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard, a former superstar for the Weber State Wildcats, asked for a trade after free agency opened in July after spending the first 11 seasons of his career in Portland.

Though the Trail Blazers have been patient in looking for the right return in a Lillard trade, it appears there’s a growing urgency to move the seven-time All-Star before training camps open in October.

Here’s our latest rumblings on Damian Lillard, James Harden, Portland’s overall trade efforts, Toronto, Chicago, Miami, Phoenix and more @YahooSports: https://t.co/qWT2cYvBEu — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) September 22, 2023

Over the weekend, Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer reported that the Jazz are one of a handful of teams that could look to help the Trail Blazers complete the deal in the coming weeks.

“The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz have materialized as peripheral teams that could factor into larger deals that help facilitate Lillard’s departure from the Blazers,” Fischer wrote.

The Jazz have a slew of draft picks and expiring contracts that could be used to help complete a deal, and are rumored to have an interest in Heat guard Tyler Herro if Miami is to land Lillard.

Utah Jazz Future Draft Pick Asset Tracker

“Keep an eye on Utah playing a potential role in a three- or four-team outcome of these Lillard conversations,” sources told Fischer. “If Portland ultimately does business with Miami, the Jazz — as well as the Bulls, Hornets and Nets — are considered a team interested in landing Tyler Herro from the Heat.”

Herro is a score-first two-guard that would offer some redundancy on a Jazz roster that already features Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. However, at just 23 years old with four years left on his contract, Herro does fit the Jazz rebuilding timeline.

The Kentucky product has averaged 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists over his last two seasons in Miami and was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

As noted on Off the Floor last night, the Utah Jazz have strong interest in Tyler Herro and would be willing to deal a pick and a player (though not Olynyk at this time) in a transaction. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) September 23, 2023

According to Five Reasons Sports, the Jazz have expressed a willingness to include a future draft pick and a player in a deal to acquire Herro.

Jazz Media Day will be held on October 2 before the team travels to Hawaii to open training camp.

The Jazz will open the preseason on October 8 against the Los Angeles Clippers at SimpliFi Arena in Hawaii.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops