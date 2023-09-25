Linebacker Change Highlights Week Five Utah State Depth Chart
Sep 25, 2023, 1:54 PM
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State heads into week five looking for a win in the final non-conference matchup of the season against the Connecticut Huskies.
Utah State (1-3) released its week five depth chart as they prepare to face UConn on Saturday, September 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (MT).
Yet another slow start saw Utah State fall behind 24-0 before they could find any traction. A furious rally saw the Aggie tie the score at 38, but true freshman McCae Hillstead’s third interception of the night sealed the 45-38 loss.
Hillstead completed 25-of-46 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns, but a red zone interception late in the fourth quarter showed his inexperience. Terrell Vaughn led USU wideouts with 10 receptions for 124 yards and his fifth and sixth touchdowns of the year. Davon Booth finished with the first 100-yard game of his career, tallying 10 yards on 21 carries. He was the first player to break the century mark against JMU’s defense in eight games.
The Huskies will be looking to rebound after getting drubbed 41-7 by a ranked Duke Blue Devils team. UConn surrendered 41 consecutive points before finding the end zone to snap the shutout bid with 12 seconds left in the game.
Ta’Quan Roberson was sacked twice while completing 13-of-28 passes for 114 yards. Victor Rosa’s 68 rushing yards led all Huskies in scrimmage yards gained. Brett Buckman caught two passes for 31 yards. Tui Faumuina-Brown led UConn with seven tackles while Jelani Stafford’s 1.5 tackles for a loss led the team.
Bold denotes 2022 starter
Utah State Week Five Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer
Broc Lane
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wade Meacham
Wyatt Bowles
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Week Five Defense
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Michael Anyanwu
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Javar Strong
Free Safety
Simeon Harris
Devin Dye
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Week Five Specialists
Punter
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Place Kicker
William Testa
Holder
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
USU (1-3) completes the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule when they take on the Connecticut Huskies (0-4) in Storrs, CT on Saturday, September 30. This game completes a home-and-home series against the Huskies. The series’ first game was a 31-20 USU win at Maverik Stadium to open the 2022 season. The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against UConn.
USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
