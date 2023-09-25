Linebacker Change Highlights Week Five Utah State Depth Chart

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State heads into week five looking for a win in the final non-conference matchup of the season against the Connecticut Huskies.

Utah State (1-3) released its week five depth chart as they prepare to face UConn on Saturday, September 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (MT).

Yet another slow start saw Utah State fall behind 24-0 before they could find any traction. A furious rally saw the Aggie tie the score at 38, but true freshman McCae Hillstead’s third interception of the night sealed the 45-38 loss.

Hillstead completed 25-of-46 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns, but a red zone interception late in the fourth quarter showed his inexperience. Terrell Vaughn led USU wideouts with 10 receptions for 124 yards and his fifth and sixth touchdowns of the year. Davon Booth finished with the first 100-yard game of his career, tallying 10 yards on 21 carries. He was the first player to break the century mark against JMU’s defense in eight games.

The Huskies will be looking to rebound after getting drubbed 41-7 by a ranked Duke Blue Devils team. UConn surrendered 41 consecutive points before finding the end zone to snap the shutout bid with 12 seconds left in the game.

Ta’Quan Roberson was sacked twice while completing 13-of-28 passes for 114 yards. Victor Rosa’s 68 rushing yards led all Huskies in scrimmage yards gained. Brett Buckman caught two passes for 31 yards. Tui Faumuina-Brown led UConn with seven tackles while Jelani Stafford’s 1.5 tackles for a loss led the team.

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Week Five Offense

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Broc Lane

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Five Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Michael Anyanwu

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Javar Strong

Free Safety

Simeon Harris

Devin Dye

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

Utah State Week Five Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

USU (1-3) completes the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule when they take on the Connecticut Huskies (0-4) in Storrs, CT on Saturday, September 30. This game completes a home-and-home series against the Huskies. The series’ first game was a 31-20 USU win at Maverik Stadium to open the 2022 season. The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against UConn.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

