On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Places Two On Pac-12 Weekly Honors After Dominant Defensive Showing

Sep 25, 2023, 2:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football put on a defensive clinic against UCLA last weekend which resulted in two Utes getting defensive Pac-12 weekly honors.

Lineback Karene Reid was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after his pick six in the first 12 seconds of the game set the tone for the Utes defensively the rest of the way.

Defensive end Jonah Elliss was not to be left out of the recognition earning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks against the Bruins.

Utah Football’s 2023 Defense So Far

Utah football’s defense has been very impressive through the first four games of the 2023 season holding the opposition to just 38 points for an average of 9.5 points per game.

The Utes currently rank first in the Pac-12 and ninth in the country in total defense. They are also first in the Pac-12 in rushing defense and 1st down defense (third in the country). Utah also ranks first both in the Pac-12 and country in 3rd down conversion % defense.

None of this should be shocking as the Utes held UCLA to just nine yards rushing for the game this past weekend while also holding the Bruins to just .3 yards per attempt.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Linebacker Change Highlights Week Five Utah State Depth Chart

Utah State looks to wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule with a road win over the 0-4 Connecticut Huskies.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Could Be Third Team In Lillard Trade

The Utah Jazz are mentioned as a possible third team that could facilitate a trade to move Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 7 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the sixth week of the high school football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week Five Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Oregon State

The No. 10 Utah football team released their depth chart before heading to Corvallis this week to take on the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Performance Of McCae Hillstead Gives Utah State Positive Outlook

Freshman quarterback McCae Hillstead shook off some early struggles before setting several Aggie passing records in his first career start.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Cincinnati Week

Some subtle changes to the BYU football depth chart going into the Cincinnati game.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Utah Football Places Two On Pac-12 Weekly Honors After Dominant Defensive Showing