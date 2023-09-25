Utah Football Places Two On Pac-12 Weekly Honors After Dominant Defensive Showing

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football put on a defensive clinic against UCLA last weekend which resulted in two Utes getting defensive Pac-12 weekly honors.

Lineback Karene Reid was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after his pick six in the first 12 seconds of the game set the tone for the Utes defensively the rest of the way.

Defensive end Jonah Elliss was not to be left out of the recognition earning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks against the Bruins.

Utah Football’s 2023 Defense So Far

Utah football’s defense has been very impressive through the first four games of the 2023 season holding the opposition to just 38 points for an average of 9.5 points per game.

The Utes currently rank first in the Pac-12 and ninth in the country in total defense. They are also first in the Pac-12 in rushing defense and 1st down defense (third in the country). Utah also ranks first both in the Pac-12 and country in 3rd down conversion % defense.

None of this should be shocking as the Utes held UCLA to just nine yards rushing for the game this past weekend while also holding the Bruins to just .3 yards per attempt.

