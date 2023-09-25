On the Site:
Utah State Running Back Depth Being Tested In Early Season

Sep 25, 2023

LOGAN, Utah – With a true freshman quarterback under center, it puts even more emphasis on a Utah State rushing attack that has looked promising this season.

USU travels to Storrs, CT this weekend to face the UConn Huskies (0-4) on Saturday, September 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (MT).

Robert Briggs Jr., Davon Booth, and Rahsul Faison (twice) have each managed to lead the team in rushing through four games this season.

RELATED: Utah State Still Struggling To Find 60 Minutes Of Good Football

The leading rusher against Idaho State and lone returner in the Aggie backfield, Briggs was limited with an ankle injury after missing last week’s game. Combine that with Faison’s limited practice reps through the offseason and Booth became the primary back against the Dukes. That is not the plan moving forward.

“We’re playing all three of those guys,” head coach Blake Anderson said in his weekly press conference. “I would like to be as balanced as we possibly could be. If we can bottle up what we saw late in the run game and get effectively started, it would make life a lot easier.

RELATED: Performance Of McCae Hillstead Gives Utah State Positive Outlook

Davon Booth Makes Most Of Chance Against JMU

Facing an experienced James Madison pass rush first-year Aggie Davon Booth was asked to step up because of his pass protection skills.

“I trust Rodney (running backs coach Rodney Freeman II) to have the right guy out there for the situation,” Anderson stated. “Booth was playing playing extremely well. When a guy’s got a hot hand you kind of go with it.”

RELATED: Linebacker Change Highlights Week Five Utah State Depth Chart

Booth delivered the first 100-yard game of his career, finishing with 103 yards on 21 carries.

“My whole career I’ve been the underdog,” Booth said on Monday. “I’ve been to smaller schools so it felt good. It’s like any other game, we’re just hoping to pull out the win.”

Anderson was happy to see the junior step up when his teammates needed him.

“You saw the stats. They (James Madison) have not had anybody run the ball effectively against them. He did a phenomenal job. We’re glad to have him and he’s doing exactly what we need him to do.”

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-3) completes the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule when they take on the Connecticut Huskies (0-4) in Storrs, CT on Saturday, September 30. This game completes a home-and-home series against the Huskies. The series’ first game was a 31-20 USU win at Maverik Stadium to open the 2022 season. The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against UConn.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

