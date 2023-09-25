Utah State Running Back Depth Being Tested In Early Season

LOGAN, Utah – With a true freshman quarterback under center, it puts even more emphasis on a Utah State rushing attack that has looked promising this season.

USU travels to Storrs, CT this weekend to face the UConn Huskies (0-4) on Saturday, September 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (MT).

Robert Briggs Jr., Davon Booth, and Rahsul Faison (twice) have each managed to lead the team in rushing through four games this season.

The leading rusher against Idaho State and lone returner in the Aggie backfield, Briggs was limited with an ankle injury after missing last week’s game. Combine that with Faison’s limited practice reps through the offseason and Booth became the primary back against the Dukes. That is not the plan moving forward.

“We’re playing all three of those guys,” head coach Blake Anderson said in his weekly press conference. “I would like to be as balanced as we possibly could be. If we can bottle up what we saw late in the run game and get effectively started, it would make life a lot easier.

Davon Booth Makes Most Of Chance Against JMU

Facing an experienced James Madison pass rush first-year Aggie Davon Booth was asked to step up because of his pass protection skills.

“I trust Rodney (running backs coach Rodney Freeman II) to have the right guy out there for the situation,” Anderson stated. “Booth was playing playing extremely well. When a guy’s got a hot hand you kind of go with it.”

Booth delivered the first 100-yard game of his career, finishing with 103 yards on 21 carries.

“My whole career I’ve been the underdog,” Booth said on Monday. “I’ve been to smaller schools so it felt good. It’s like any other game, we’re just hoping to pull out the win.”

Anderson was happy to see the junior step up when his teammates needed him.

“You saw the stats. They (James Madison) have not had anybody run the ball effectively against them. He did a phenomenal job. We’re glad to have him and he’s doing exactly what we need him to do.”

