Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Completes BYU Fan’s Road Trip With Autographs

SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed one BYU fan’s football-filled weekend by signing an autograph after Kansas City’s Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears.

Patrick Mahomes completes BYU fan’s Jayhawks/Chiefs Road Trip

The Chiefs hosted the Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 24.

A day before the Chiefs played the Bears, the nearby Kansas Jayhawks hosted the BYU Cougars for their first Big 12 Conference game as a member of the power league.

Like many BYU road games, the stands at Kansas’ David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were filled with lots of Cougar blue despite, including that of @jasonpbyu on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his family.

Andy Reid

On September 24, @jasonpbyu shared photos of himself and his sons outside of Arrowhead Stadium with a pair of signs. One sign paid homage to former BYU player and current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who currently stars in a State Farm commercial alongside Mahomes.

The other sign detailed a checklist of the family’s football-filled weekend with the following items:

Flight from Lubbock (Texas) to Kansas City

Watch BYU vs. Kansas

Come to Chiefs Game

Meet Patrick Mahomes

Before kickoff, the first three items had checkmarks next to them as completed.

#ChiefsKingdom we are here. Who can help us check the last box? pic.twitter.com/ysbObg1YIA — Jason P (@jasonpbyu) September 24, 2023

Patrick Mahomes autographs BYU fan’s signs

Following the Chiefs’ 41-10 dismantling of the Bears, Mahomes went to the sidelines and up to the base of the remaining crowd.

The superstar quarterback began signing autographs for fans, including @jasonpbyu’s sons.

Mahomes was shown on FOX’s television broadcast as he signed the family’s poster featuring a BYU logo.

@jasonpbyu stated that Reid also acknowledged the family’s poster.

“That’s me and my sons. Mahomes only signed 2 autographs… my son mini helmet and the poster. Reid laughed at our other sign but didn’t stop,” @jasonpbyu posted on social media.

That’s me and my sons. Mahomes only signed 2 autographs… my son mini helmet and the poster. Reid laughed at our other sign but didn’t stop. pic.twitter.com/OYNEVtLUKb — Jason P (@jasonpbyu) September 25, 2023

Despite watching BYU fall to Kansas, 38-27, it appears that the family’s trip ended on a high note and a couple of special autographs to help remember the trip.

BYU’s next game is at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, September 29 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). It will be broadcast on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.

Kansas City is back in action on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV.

