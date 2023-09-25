Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Completes BYU Fan’s Road Trip With Autographs
Sep 25, 2023, 3:56 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed one BYU fan’s football-filled weekend by signing an autograph after Kansas City’s Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears.
Patrick Mahomes completes BYU fan’s Jayhawks/Chiefs Road Trip
The Chiefs hosted the Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 24.
A day before the Chiefs played the Bears, the nearby Kansas Jayhawks hosted the BYU Cougars for their first Big 12 Conference game as a member of the power league.
Like many BYU road games, the stands at Kansas’ David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were filled with lots of Cougar blue despite, including that of @jasonpbyu on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his family.
Andy Reid
On September 24, @jasonpbyu shared photos of himself and his sons outside of Arrowhead Stadium with a pair of signs. One sign paid homage to former BYU player and current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who currently stars in a State Farm commercial alongside Mahomes.
The other sign detailed a checklist of the family’s football-filled weekend with the following items:
- Flight from Lubbock (Texas) to Kansas City
- Watch BYU vs. Kansas
- Come to Chiefs Game
- Meet Patrick Mahomes
Before kickoff, the first three items had checkmarks next to them as completed.
#ChiefsKingdom we are here. Who can help us check the last box? pic.twitter.com/ysbObg1YIA
— Jason P (@jasonpbyu) September 24, 2023
Patrick Mahomes autographs BYU fan’s signs
Following the Chiefs’ 41-10 dismantling of the Bears, Mahomes went to the sidelines and up to the base of the remaining crowd.
The superstar quarterback began signing autographs for fans, including @jasonpbyu’s sons.
Mahomes was shown on FOX’s television broadcast as he signed the family’s poster featuring a BYU logo.
@jasonpbyu stated that Reid also acknowledged the family’s poster.
“That’s me and my sons. Mahomes only signed 2 autographs… my son mini helmet and the poster. Reid laughed at our other sign but didn’t stop,” @jasonpbyu posted on social media.
That’s me and my sons. Mahomes only signed 2 autographs… my son mini helmet and the poster. Reid laughed at our other sign but didn’t stop. pic.twitter.com/OYNEVtLUKb
— Jason P (@jasonpbyu) September 25, 2023
Despite watching BYU fall to Kansas, 38-27, it appears that the family’s trip ended on a high note and a couple of special autographs to help remember the trip.
BYU’s next game is at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, September 29 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). It will be broadcast on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.
Kansas City is back in action on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV.
