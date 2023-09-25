Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Completes BYU Fan’s Road Trip With Autographs

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITYKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed one BYU fan’s football-filled weekend by signing an autograph after Kansas City’s Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears.

Patrick Mahomes completes BYU fan’s Jayhawks/Chiefs Road Trip

The Chiefs hosted the Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 24.

A day before the Chiefs played the Bears, the nearby Kansas Jayhawks hosted the BYU Cougars for their first Big 12 Conference game as a member of the power league.

RELATED: Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gives Matt Bushman, BYU Shout-Out On New Heights Podcast

Like many BYU road games, the stands at Kansas’ David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were filled with lots of Cougar blue despite, including that of @jasonpbyu on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his family.

Andy Reid

On September 24, @jasonpbyu shared photos of himself and his sons outside of Arrowhead Stadium with a pair of signs. One sign paid homage to former BYU player and current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who currently stars in a State Farm commercial alongside Mahomes.

The other sign detailed a checklist of the family’s football-filled weekend with the following items:

  • Flight from Lubbock (Texas) to Kansas City
  • Watch BYU vs. Kansas
  • Come to Chiefs Game
  • Meet Patrick Mahomes

Before kickoff, the first three items had checkmarks next to them as completed.

Patrick Mahomes autographs BYU fan’s signs

Following the Chiefs’ 41-10 dismantling of the Bears, Mahomes went to the sidelines and up to the base of the remaining crowd.

The superstar quarterback began signing autographs for fans, including @jasonpbyu’s sons.

Mahomes was shown on FOX’s television broadcast as he signed the family’s poster featuring a BYU logo.

@jasonpbyu stated that Reid also acknowledged the family’s poster.

“That’s me and my sons. Mahomes only signed 2 autographs… my son mini helmet and the poster. Reid laughed at our other sign but didn’t stop,” @jasonpbyu posted on social media.

Despite watching BYU fall to Kansas, 38-27, it appears that the family’s trip ended on a high note and a couple of special autographs to help remember the trip.

RELATED: Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Calls BYU’s Move To Big 12 Conference ‘Phenomenal’

BYU’s next game is at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, September 29 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). It will be broadcast on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.

Kansas City is back in action on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

