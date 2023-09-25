Woman killed in climbing fall in Rock Canyon

PROVO — A 40-year-old woman died from a fall in Rock Canyon Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:36 p.m. the Provo Police Department received reports of a woman who had fallen while recreating with friends in Rock Canyon, Provo.

A joint police, fire, and search and rescue teams responded to the area known as “The Balcony,” where the group had been rock climbing and found the woman, who did not survive the fall.

“Police Detectives and the State Medical Examiner responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation. Further information will be released at a later date. Family members have been notified, and we share our condolences,” the Provo Police Department said.

The woman has not been identified at this time.