Joe Namath, O.J. Simpson, Others React To Zach Wilson’s Play With Jets

Sep 25, 2023, 6:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL players and football pundits shared their thoughts on Zach Wilson’s play following the former BYU quarterback’s poor performance in the New York Jets’ Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, September 24, Wilson and the Jets suffered a 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson and the Jets’ offense struggled for much of the game. The quarterback finished the game 18/36 passing for 157 yards. He was sacked three times and posted a rating of 61.9.

Following the loss, the following former NFL players and personalities shared their thoughts on Wilson:

NFL personalities react to Zach Wilson’s play

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson

Former NFL quarterback Joe Namath

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler

ESPN & NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason

Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

FOX Sports Radio’s Ben Maller

SNY’s Connor Hughes

This season, Wilson has thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 52.4 percent completion rate. He’s also run the ball 10 times for 43 yards.

With their 15-10 loss to the Patriots, the Jets fell to a 1-2 record this season.

New York’s next game is at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

