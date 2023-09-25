Joe Namath, O.J. Simpson, Others React To Zach Wilson’s Play With Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL players and football pundits shared their thoughts on Zach Wilson’s play following the former BYU quarterback’s poor performance in the New York Jets’ Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, September 24, Wilson and the Jets suffered a 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson and the Jets’ offense struggled for much of the game. The quarterback finished the game 18/36 passing for 157 yards. He was sacked three times and posted a rating of 61.9.

Following the loss, the following former NFL players and personalities shared their thoughts on Wilson:

NFL personalities react to Zach Wilson’s play

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh reiterates that the Jets will stick with Zach Wilson as QB1 pic.twitter.com/0euFdoYeiu — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2023

Robert Saleh credits Zach Wilson for avoiding turnovers in yesterday’s game: pic.twitter.com/7TSO0PCDV9 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2023

“He’s not the reason why we lost yesterday, it’s always a team effort” Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson is the Jets’ “unquestioned quarterback” pic.twitter.com/tCVplXWoVs — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2023

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky

“I think Zach Wilson is incredibly scared to make a mistake right now.. I don’t think he’s gonna become an All-Pro but I do think this Jets team can win with him”@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xqEMmArhSP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 25, 2023

Feel for the kid

0 confidence pic.twitter.com/Yd7QZelI1O — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 25, 2023

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson

Former NFL quarterback Joe Namath

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen

“We’re done watching this young kid try and get the controls of the position.”@richeisen on what he saw Sunday from #TakeFlight and Zach Wilson:#NFL #NEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/f5sB8dF40E — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 25, 2023

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler

“I’d go a million but they said we could only use three digits.” @JayHasTweets degree of concern for Zach Wilson is off the charts 📈 pic.twitter.com/3NBft6FLki — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2023

ESPN & NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt

I respect the way the Jets have supported Zach Wilson. But when someone tells you who they are, believe them. He has told them for 3 years. Never start him again. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 24, 2023

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason

Boomer says Zach Wilson’s teammates are saying the right things, but privately, they are turning on him again:@WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/xevorMCkLO — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 25, 2023

“The lack of awareness is alarming” Boomer breaks down Zach Wilson’s dud on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/CwLSzt8fGe — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 25, 2023

Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon

“You’re going to lose the locker room. You’re going to sabotage the culture. You have to get Zach Wilson out of there.” — @willcolon66 pic.twitter.com/NWR5tFd8qd — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) September 25, 2023

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

The #Jets cannot start Zach Wilson again. It doesn’t matter who. They are going to lose the team. The players all know what the coach and GM obviously don’t – the kid has no business being on an NFL field. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 24, 2023

FOX Sports Radio’s Ben Maller

🎙@BenMaller: “Robert Saleh is really damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t…He and Joe Douglas knew that Zach Wilson could not play and kept him even after acquiring Aaron Rodgers…Any backup would be better!” 📺https://t.co/fJmyUllbAb 🔊https://t.co/MRSIGjaPYu pic.twitter.com/3lo8yf1t76 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 25, 2023

SNY’s Connor Hughes

Robert Saleh should absolutely be worried about losing the #Jets locker room. You can see little signs it’s happening already. If Zach Wilson isn’t going to give them better QB play, go get someone who will pic.twitter.com/rE5tzmDbrM — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2023

This season, Wilson has thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 52.4 percent completion rate. He’s also run the ball 10 times for 43 yards.

With their 15-10 loss to the Patriots, the Jets fell to a 1-2 record this season.

New York’s next game is at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 1 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

RELATED: Zach Wilson Discusses Taking Over As New York Jets’ Starting QB

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

