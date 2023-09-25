On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

2008 Utah Football Team Celebrates Crimson Club HOF Induction

Sep 25, 2023, 6:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – They were the ultimate “David and Goliath” college football story and they have now taken their rightful place in the Crimson Club Hall of Fame. Naturally, we are talking about the 2008 Utah football team.

From gut-check comebacks (TCU) to outright obliterations (BYU), the 2008 Utes checked off every box to become the first repeat “BCS Busters” in a now by-gone era of college football. However, unlike their “Original BCS Busting” brothers in 2004, this team was allowed to prove they were for real, and boy did they.

January 2, 2009, in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Superdome is the day and place the No. 6 Utah Utes were tasked with taking down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl. Few believed they could do it. The 2008 Utes never got that memo, however, blasting Alabama 21-0 in the first quarter alone before cruising to a 31-17 win to ice a 13-0 perfect season- the second in school history.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

2008 Utah Football Makes History

Utah would be the only undefeated team in the country that season and go on to earn an AP final ranking of No. 2 behind former coach Urban Meyer’s National Champion Florida Gators.

Needless to say, Utah’s win against the Crimson Tide shattered all illusions (and delusions) held in college football at that time.

They were a team that not only changed college football forever, but the trajectory of Utah Athletics as well. Two years later in 2010, the Pac-10 extended an invite to the Utes to join the conference and become the Pac-12.

Utah’s success hasn’t stopped there either. The Utes have made four appearances in the Pac-12 Title Game, winning back-to-back Championships in 2021 and 2022 with the opportunity three-peat this season. While they have yet to win it, Utah has also had the opportunity to play in two Rose Bowls.

If that is not enough for you, gone are the days Utah football had to claw their way into the AP Top 25 by season’s end. These days the Utes are starting their seasons in the poll- this year within the Top 15 and just recently cracking the Top 10 over the weekend.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Joe Namath, O.J. Simpson, Others React To Zach Wilson’s Play With Jets

Former NFL players and football pundits shared their thoughts on Zach Wilson's play following the former BYU QB's poor performance in Week 3.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Completes BYU Fan’s Road Trip With Autographs

Patrick Mahomes completed one BYU fan's football-filled weekend by signing an autograph after Kansas City's Week 3 win over the Bears.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Running Back Depth Being Tested In Early Season

With a freshman quarterback under center, it puts even more emphasis on a Utah State rushing attack that has looked promising this season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Places Two On Pac-12 Weekly Honors After Dominant Defensive Showing

Utah football put on a defensive clinic against UCLA last weekend which resulted in two players getting defensive Pac-12 weekly honors.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Linebacker Change Highlights Week Five Utah State Depth Chart

Utah State looks to wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule with a road win over the 0-4 Connecticut Huskies.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Could Be Third Team In Lillard Trade

The Utah Jazz are mentioned as a possible third team that could facilitate a trade to move Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

2008 Utah Football Team Celebrates Crimson Club HOF Induction