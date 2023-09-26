On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut

Sep 25, 2023, 8:55 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm

GOP debate...

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage before a Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The field for the second Republican presidential debate will be smaller than the first.

Seven candidates have qualified for Wednesday night’s debate at Ronald Reagan’s presidential library in California, the Republican National Committee said, confirming that former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not make the cut this time.

Former President Donald Trump, the early Republican presidential front-runner who skipped the first debate, will also be missing from the stage and will instead hold events in the battleground state of Michigan.

To qualify for the second debate, candidates needed at least 3% support in two national polls or 3% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The White House hopefuls also needed at least 50,000 unique donors, with at least 200 of those coming from 20 states or territories. They also had to sign an RNC pledge promising to support the party’s eventual nominee.

A look at where the candidates stand:

WHO’S IN

RON DESANTIS

The Florida governor had long been seen as the top rival for Trump, finishing a distant second to the current GOP front-runner in both early-voting state and national polls, and raising an impressive amount of money.

But those sands have begun to shift as DeSantis’ effort has struggled to live up to high expectations for his campaign. Republican support for him nationally has slipped substantially from its high point earlier this year.

TIM SCOTT

The senator from South Carolina did not have a breakout moment in the first debate in Milwaukee and is hoping to change that during Wednesday’s event.

Wanting to be a bigger part of the conversation, Scott asked the party to change how it orders the candidates onstage in an effort to get more prominent podium placement. There is no indication the RNC plans to do that.

NIKKI HALEY

The only Republican woman on stage — and in the field — Haley experienced a fundraising bounce after her performance in the first debate. Her campaign said she raised at least $1 million in 72 hours, a record period for her.

Two recent polls of her home state of South Carolina found that Haley — a former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor — was in second place, well behind Trump but slightly ahead of other GOP rivals.

During one squabble in the first GOP debate, Haley cut in with a reference to a famous line from Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister: “If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.”

VIVEK RAMASWAMY

The political newcomer scored several memorable moments at the first debate, criticizing some rivals as “super PAC puppets” who were using “ready-made, preprepared slogans” to attack him. He was a frequent target of incoming attacks on his lack of experience.

Those jabs helped boost both Ramaswamy’s campaign coffers and his name ID in the broad Republican field.

CHRIS CHRISTIE

The former New Jersey governor opened his campaign by portraying himself as the only candidate ready to take on Trump, calling on the former president to “show up at the debates and defend his record.”

Without Trump at the first debate, Christie was left without his primary intended target. At times, he was drowned out by the audience’s boos as he pushed back aggressively on questioning as to whether the candidates would support Trump even if he is convicted of felony charges.

DOUG BURGUM

Burgum, a former software entrepreneur now in his second term as North Dakota’s governor, nearly missed the first debate due to a tendon injury sustained while playing basketball with his campaign staff. But Burgum still participated, telling reporters afterward that he stood on one leg behind the podium.

Burgum has been using his fortune to boost his campaign, giving away $20 gift cards — “Biden Relief Cards,” hitting Biden’s handling of the economy — in exchange for $1 donations. Critics have questioned whether the offer violates campaign finance law.

MIKE PENCE

Campaigning on his reputation as a statesman and experienced elected official, Trump’s vice president showed off his debate chops last month and is angling to see more action in California.

Pence had combative moments with several other candidates in Milwaukee over some of the biggest dividing lines in the Republican nominating contest.

Drawing a contrast with Haley over abortion, among his signature issues, Pence called Haley’s push for consensus over the issue “the opposite of leadership.” Perhaps some of Pence’s fieriest moments came as he sparred with Ramaswamy, saying, “Now is not the time for on-the-job training.”

Pence himself was also the subject of a pivotal debate question, with the candidates largely agreeing that he had been correct to protect the results of the 2020 election against Trump’s pressure campaign.

WHO DECIDED NOT TO PARTICIPATE (AGAIN)

DONALD TRUMP

The current GOP front-runner is skipping his second straight debate, this time opting to meet with union workers in Michigan. He will give a speech shortly before his rivals take the stage in California.

Last month, Trump conducted an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired on X around the same time the first debate began.

Trump has said he does not want to elevate his lower-polling opponents by participating in a debate against them.

WHO MADE IT LAST TIME BUT NOT THIS TIME

ASA HUTCHINSON

The former two-term Arkansas governor was the final candidate to meet the RNC’s qualifications for the first debate, posting pleas on Twitter for $1 donations to help secure his slot in Milwaukee, but he didn’t meet the heightened criteria to participate in the second.

Instead of the debate, he’ll be in Michigan on Wednesday, holding a press conference his campaign describes as “calling out Donald Trump’s false promises.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

Charges were filed Monday against the daughter of a Provo newspaper reporter accused of slapping an...

Pat Reavey, KSL.com

Child of reporter faces felony charge for allegedly slapping Orem’s mayor

Criminal charges were filed Monday against the child of a Provo newspaper reporter accused of slapping and spitting on Orem's mayor after the mayor publicly disparaged their mother.

6 hours ago

Jose and Arelys Weffer stand with several hundred Latinos gathered Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014, at the ...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com

Expansion of this immigration program could help thousands of Venezuelans in Utah

Utah may not be a top destination for Venezuelans fleeing their home country, but thousands in the state will likely benefit from the expansion of a program allowing them to legally live and work in the U.S.

12 hours ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eug...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers & Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III from The Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies.

1 day ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responds to a question during a news conference at City Hall in Dallas in...

Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Dallas mayor switches parties to join GOP

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced Friday that he is switching parties and will serve as a Republican-affiliated mayor of the blue-leaning city.

2 days ago

L-R, Zion National Park (Associated Press, Utah Office of Tourism), Bryce National Park (Laura Seit...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Utah national parks will stay open if there’s a government shutdown

Utah national parks will stay open if there’s a government shutdown

2 days ago

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress ...

Stephen Groves

The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

The federal government is heading toward a shutdown at month's end that will disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut