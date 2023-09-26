On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tim Ballard explains ‘couples ruse’ tactic in response to sexual misconduct allegations

Sep 26, 2023, 8:39 AM

Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard discusses a documentary series on Dec. 22, 2022....

Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard discusses a documentary series on Dec. 22, 2022. Ballard explained what he called the "couples ruse" tactic in response to sexual misconduct allegations in an Instagram video Sunday. (Business Wire via Associated Press)

(Business Wire via Associated Press)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Anti-sex trafficking activist and potential Senate candidate Tim Ballard issued another statement Sunday in response to sexual misconduct allegations in which he explained the so-called “couples ruse” used to fool traffickers while on undercover rescue missions.

Ballard, the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, previously called the allegations “false,” and “baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children.”

Vice News first reported the allegations last week, saying “sources familiar with the situation said (Ballard) … invited women to act as his ‘wife’ on undercover overseas missions ostensibly aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. He would then allegedly coerce those women into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers.”

Ballard has also been accused of sending at least one woman a photo of himself in his underwear and reportedly asked another “how far she was willing to go” to save children, according to Vice. It reported that Ballard’s departure from Operation Underground Railroad in June followed an investigation into the claims.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Ballard further defended his actions by detailing what he described as a “couples ruse” used by himself and other operatives posing as potential clients of sex traffickers.

“You need to understand that children don’t just fall out of the sky. They don’t fall onto your desk, this is a very proactive work,” he said. “So, if I am a man, or one of my operators is approached by a trafficker trying to put a child to service on that person … and that man, that operator doesn’t partake of what’s being offered, they lose credibility.”

By having a female pose as their partner, it gives the men cover to decline, Ballard said.

“Now you go in and one of you could pretend that, ‘Yes, I want to partake in this sex act with this woman or this child, but I can’t because my girlfriend won’t let me,'” he said. “But the bottom line is we blocked for each other. So, the trafficker sees the situation and recognizes that I have every excuse not to partake.”

Ballard went on to claim that “hundreds, maybe thousands” of children have been rescued using the tactic.

“It’s time for you to look under the hood and you can make your own decision about these tactics,” he said. “But I want to pay homage to these female operators. I want to give them their opportunity to tell their story and bear witness to the amazing work that they have done working with our teams.”

Ballard’s statement did not address why the “couples ruse” would necessitate showering together, though his previous statement asserted that “any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false.”

Ballard posted a separate video on his Intagram with the testimony of one such operator on Monday afternoon. The woman’s face was blurred and she was identified only as Nataliya.

“I’ve worked on various missions with Tim Ballard specifically ranging from different countries, different continents, and during my time working with him there has been zero inappropriate behavior, any sexual contact, any inappropriate sexual contact whatsoever, before, during or after a mission. Everything was kept very respectful, very professional,” she said. “In fact, I think the OUR team went above and beyond to make sure the safety of both the operators and the victims and anybody involved in a mission.”

Operation Underground Railroad said Ballard has “permanently separated” from the organization, when asked to respond to the initial allegations last week.

“OUR is dedicated to combating sexual abuse and does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination by anyone in its organization,” the group said in a statement to KSL.com. “OUR retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations, and OUR continues to assess and improve the governance of the organization and protocols for its operations.

“To preserve the integrity of its investigation and to protect the privacy of all persons involved, OUR will not make any further public comment at this time,” the statement continued.

Ballard, whose work as a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security was the inspiration for the recent hit film “Sound of Freedom,” told Sean Spicer that he is considering running for Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat in 2024.

Investigative documents recently obtained by KSL.com show Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad may have misled donors about missions to “rescue” trafficked children.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Striking SAG-AFTRA members picket with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outsid...

Debbie Worthen

Strike talks continue for SAG-AFTRA as actors plan rally in Salt Lake City

There are several thousand members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists here in Utah who haven’t come to terms with Hollywood studios yet.

39 seconds ago

Wheelwright says a replacement windshield on his Tesla costs around $1,200. Lane assist and adaptiv...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Can your insurance company drop you like a rock for too many replacement windshield claims?

Utah drivers encounter all sorts of elements harsh to windshields, which can easily cause chips and cracks. So, imagine your insurance company dropping you because you replace too many windshields. When it happened to a Utah man, he decided to Get Gephart.

10 hours ago

Amber Drake moved to Maui several years ago and lived in this home where generations of her family ...

Shelby Lofton

‘There’s probably not much left’: Residents return to Lahaina areas devastated by wildfire

Many Maui wildfire victims returned to their properties for the first time Monday since they evacuated or escaped the deadly flames seven weeks ago.

13 hours ago

police lights...

Cary Schwanitz

Teen dies in ATV crash in Uintah County

A 14-year-old girl riding an ATV died when it crashed in Uintah County Monday.

13 hours ago

Tie Fork rest stop...

Andrew Adams

Man stabbed by hitchhiking woman at Spanish Fork Canyon rest stop, deputies say

Deputies arrested a woman Monday after they said she hitchhiked from Colorado before stabbing the assisting driver in the neck at a rest stop while claiming the man intended to “eat” her.

14 hours ago

Boat heads out on Mantua Reservoir...

Mike Anderson

Pilot program used to clear algal blooms in Mantua

Scientists are working to clear algal blooms from Mantua Reservoir. They're studying a new approach that they say is safe for fish and wildlife and could end up costing taxpayers nothing.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Tim Ballard explains ‘couples ruse’ tactic in response to sexual misconduct allegations