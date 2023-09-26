Strike talks continue for SAG-AFTRA as actors plan rally in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — There are several thousand members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists here in Utah who haven’t come to terms with Hollywood studios yet.

Many of those are planning to picket at Salt Lake City’s Washington Square on Thursday.

They are fighting for many of the same protections as the writers did like protection from artificial intelligence and for payments for their work when projects go to streaming services like Hulu, Netflix or Amazon Video.

Mycole Metcalf, a longtime Utah actor and producer, said the strike isn’t just impacting writers and actors.

“People don’t realize that it’s not just actors and writers that are out of work,” Metcalf said. “It’s everyone on set. It’s the camera guys. It’s the crew, it’s wardrobe. It’s makeup. I mean, a lot of people are out of work.”

Metcalf said there are several thousand members of SAG-AFTRA that live in Utah. She hopes many of them show up for Thursday’s rally.

Meanwhile, Hollywood’s writers are on the verge of getting back to work after months on strike.