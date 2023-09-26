BYU Basketball Unveils Inaugural Big 12 Schedule

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – The first-ever Big 12 schedule involving BYU basketball was released on Tuesday. Like football, the Cougars will host a fellow newcomer in its first home game.

The 18-game league slate begins for BYU on Saturday, January 6, inside the historic Marriott Center against the Cincinnati Bearcats. That’s the same home opener opponent the football program got as well.

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston are all entering their first season in the Big 12. That is often deemed the toughest league in America. In eight of the last ten seasons, the Big 12 has finished No. 1 in KenPom metrics.

After a home game against Cincinnati, BYU goes on the road to take on the Baylor Bears on January 9, then a road tilt at UCF on January 13.

In this year’s edition of the Big 12, there are 14 teams. But the league is continuing with the 18-game league schedule. Five of the teams in the league, BYU will face twice. The other eight programs will only be played once on BYU’s schedule.

BYU makes a trip to Allen Fieldhouse to face the Kansas Jayhawks on February 27. Three days before that, they will face the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan on February 24.

After this season, the Big 12 Conference will jump up to 16 members. They will lose Texas and Oklahoma, but add Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the league.

Last year, BYU basketball finished with a 19-15 record and didn’t qualify for the postseason in its final season as a member of the West Coast Conference.

BYU Basketball 2023-24 Big 12 Schedule

January 6 – Cincinnati

January 9 – at Baylor

January 13 – at UCF

January 16 – Iowa State

January 20 – at Texas Tech

January 23 – Houston

January 27 – Texas

February 3 – at West Virginia

February 6 – at Oklahoma

February 10 – Kansas State

February 13 – UCF

February 17 – at Oklahoma State

February 20 – Baylor

February 24 – at Kansas State

February 27 – at Kansas

March 2 – TCU

March 6 – at Iowa State

March 9 – Oklahoma State

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

