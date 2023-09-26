On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Herriman police investigate multiple church break-ins

Sep 26, 2023, 10:47 AM

FILE — A building belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 300 East 270 N...

FILE: Building belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 300 East 270 North in Centerville

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — At least eight church buildings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have had break-ins in the last week according to the Herriman Police Department.

Department Chief Cody Stromburg said there is a list of over 20 church addresses of potential break-ins circulating, but police are sorting through which of those buildings have had actual break-ins. Some of the locations mentioned are buildings that church members believe were targeted, due to items going missing and the proximity to other break-ins.

Police said the break-ins happened on Monday or Tuesday of last week but that the burglaries were reported mid-week when church members arrived for activities and noticed something was wrong.

Multiple items were stolen including small electronics like a TV and Bluetooth speakers. Stromburg did not say if all the stolen items were taken from a single building or from multiple buildings.

Stromburg explained that people had been breaking into the metal maintenance access door by breaking off the handle of the door to get inside. Of the eight break-ins, there was no vandalism beyond broken windows.

Stromburg said police are trying to assess if this is the break-ins are the same group and if the break-ins are linked. There have been some leads including Ring doorbell footage that police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

