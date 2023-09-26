Former Brighton Standout Simi Fehoko Signs With Los Angeles Chargers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Chargers have signed former Brighton High star Simi Fehoko to their active 53-man roster.

The Chargers signed Fehoko off of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Me getting scooped off the psquad to the Chargers. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/u0G0jJ8UpM — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) September 26, 2023

Fehoko announced the signing with a meme of actor Kevin James smirking at the camera.

The signing comes after Los Angeles wideouts Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton went down with knee injuries.

The last time Fehoko suited up for an NFL regular season game was in October 2022.

Vc/ @kyzerarmendariz pic.twitter.com/rPGggPWJMf — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) July 21, 2023

Fehoko played in three preseason games this year. He caught three passes for 30 yards in a 31-16 win over he Las Vegas Raiders.

About Simi Fehoko

Before his college career, Fehoko was a standout player at Brighton High. Fehoko was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Utah in 2016 by 247Sports.

After his high school career, the Sandy native played college football at Stanford. He finished his college career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

Fehoko was selected by the Cowboys during the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Fehoko saw action in five games. In 2022, he also saw action in five games.

Fehoko pulled in his first NFL reception last season with Dallas.

Fehoko is currently in the third season of a four-year rookie contract.

