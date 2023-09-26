Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #20 Paul Millsap

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 20 is forward Paul Millsap.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Paul Millsap’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 20 – Paul Millsap

Selected by the Jazz the 47th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Millsap went on to become one of the best second-round picks in NBA history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The undersized forward quickly found the floor for the Jazz, appearing in all 82 games in three of his first four seasons in the NBA.

Millsap’s rebounding and scoring efficiency translated flawlessly to the pros, and the Louisiana Tech product earned a starting spot over his final three seasons in Utah.

In seven seasons with Utah, Millsap averaged 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 540 appearances, including four trips to the playoffs.

It wasn’t until Millsap left the Jazz, however, that his career fully took off.

After signing with the Hawks in 2013, Millsap made four consecutive All-Star appearances as he further developed his offensive arsenal.

The forward ranks top 10 all-time for the Jazz in total rebounds (tenth), steals (eighth), blocks (eighth), field goal percentage (eighth), and win shares (eighth).

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops