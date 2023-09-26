Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Five

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week five of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on KSL Sports, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week five reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

You can listen to the full Big-PAC Power Poll in the player below.

 

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING
Week Five
26 Stanford 1-3 L Arizona 21-20 vs, Oregon (4-0) 26
25 Arizona State 1-3 L USC 42-28 @ Cal (2-2) 25
24 Baylor 1-3 L Texas 38-6 @ Central Florida (3-1) 18
23 Texas Tech 1-3 L West Virginia 20-13 vs. Houston (2-2) 17
22 Cincinnati 2-2 L Oklahoma 20-6 @ BYU (3-1) 21
21 California 2-2 L Washington 59-32 vs. Arizona State (1-3) 22
20 Oklahoma State 2-2 L Iowa State 34-27 BYE 19
19 Houston 2-2 W Sam Houston St 38-7 @ Texas Tech (1-3) 24
18 Iowa State 2-2 W Oklahoma State 34-27 @ Oklahoma (4-0) 23
17 Colorado 3-1 L Oregon 42-6 vs. USC (4-0) 9
16 Arizona 3-1 W Stanford 21-20 vs. Washington (4-0) 15
15 BYU 3-1 L Kansas 38-27 vs. Cincinnati (2-2) 10
14 UCLA 3-1 L Utah 14-7 BYE 13
13 Central Florida 3-1 L Kansas State 44-31 vs. Baylor (1-3) 11
12 West Virginia 3-1 W Texas Tech 20-13 @ TCU (3-1) 20
11 TCU 3-1 W SMU 34-17 vs. West Virginia (3-1) 16
10 Kansas State 3-1 W Central Florida 44-31 BYE 12
9 Kansas 4-0 W BYU 38-27 @ Texas (4-0) 14
8 Oregon State 3-1 L Washington State 38-35 vs. Utah (4-0) 5
7 Oklahoma 4-0 W Cincinnati 20-6 vs. Iowa State (2-2) 8
6 Washington State 4-0 W Oregon State 38-35 BYE 7
5 Utah 4-0 W UCLA 14-7 @ Oregon State (3-1) 4
4 USC 4-0 W Arizona State 42-28 @ Colorado (3-1) 3
3 Oregon 3-0 W Colorado 42-6 @ Stanford (1-3) 6
2 Washington 4-0 W Cal 59-32 @ Arizona (3-1) 2
1 Texas 4-0 W Baylor 38-6 vs. Kansas (4-0) 1

Texas again reigns supreme after beating Baylor 38-6, but continued impressive performances from Oregon and Washington have them knocking on the door for the top spot.

Utah dropped a spot in the PAC-12, Big 12 Power Poll despite beating UCLA, but continued to struggle offensively.

BYU fell from 10 to 15 after dropping their Big 12 opener in Kansas, but have a chance to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

