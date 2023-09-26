Ogre fans can now stay in Shrek’s Swamp (waffles in the morning not included)

You may soon be asked, “What are you doing in my swamp?!” Fans of ogres and onions can now enjoy a stay at Shrek’s swamp, hosted by his noble steed, donkey.

The Airbnb swamp is located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands complete with the iconic outhouse, nice boulders, and “BEWARE” signs.

The space opens on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST for one, two-night stay for up to three guests Oct. 27-29.

The listing offers a variety of possible activities for guests stating, “During a stay in this spectacularly secluded swamp-scape, you can:

– Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”

– Kick your feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

– Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

– Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

– And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)”



“Nestled deep within the forests of the Scottish Highlands and accented with the cozy comforts Shrek has accumulated over the years, the swamp offers a retreat like no other. This mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis is a perfectly snug spot to escape from village life and embrace the beauty of nature.”