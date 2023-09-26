BYU Women’s Basketball Schedule For 2023-24 Season

On the Site:
Sep 26, 2023

PROVO, Utah – Year two under head coach Amber Whiting for BYU women’s basketball will occur in the Big 12 Conference.

It’s a big step up for a program that finished 16-17 last year and had a first-round exit in the WNIT.

BYU returns the nation’s leading rebounder, Lauren Gustin, to the front court after a brief stint in the Transfer Portal. The Cougars also return All-WCC guard Nani Falatea, plus add heralded guard Amari Whiting to the backcourt.

BYU tips off the regular season on November 7 in a road tilt against Montana State. The Big 12 Conference portion of BYU’s schedule begins on December 30 at TCU before they host Oklahoma on January 3 in the Marriott Center.

BYU’s season concludes at the University of Texas on March 2. It will be a meeting against former BYU star guard Shaylee Gonzales.

BYU Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 7 – at Montana State

Nov. 10 – vs. Weber State

Nov. 14 – vs. Utah Valley

Nov. 18 – vs. Wake Forest (Laie, Hawaii)

Nov. 21 – vs. Saint Louis (Laie, Hawaii)

Nov. 25 – vs. LMU

Nov. 28 – at Wyoming

Dec. 2 – at Utah

Dec. 5 – vs. Utah State

Dec. 9 – vs. Boise State

Dec. 16 – vs. Idaho State

Dec. 20 – at Missouri State

Dec. 21 – vs. Nevada (Springfield, Missouri)

Dec. 30 – at TCU*

Jan. 3 – vs. Oklahoma*

Jan. 6 – vs. Iowa State*

Jan. 10 – at Houston*

Jan. 13 – vs. Cincinnati*

Jan. 17 – at Oklahoma State*

Jan. 20 – vs. Texas Tech*

Jan. 27 – at Kansas State*

Jan. 31 – at Kansas*

Feb. 3 – vs. West Virginia*

Feb. 7 – vs. Baylor*

Feb. 10 – at Cincinnati*

Feb. 13 – at UCF*

Feb. 17 – vs. Kansas*

Feb. 21 – vs. TCU*

Feb. 24 – at Iowa State*

Feb. 28 – vs. Houston*

Mar. 2 – at Texas*

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

