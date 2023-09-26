On the Site:
Utah Women’s Basketball Rolls Out 2023-24 Pac-12 Schedule Pairings

Sep 26, 2023, 2:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After winning the Pac-12 regular season crown for the first time, Lynne Roberts and the Utah women’s basketball program will seek new heights in 2023-24.

After announcing their non-conference schedule on September 11, Roberts and the Utes rolled out their conference schedule pairings on September 25.

The Utes will open Pac-12 play at Colorado on Dec. 30 and will remain on the road at Arizona State and Arizona Jan. 5-7. The final season for the Utes in the Pac-12 will wrap up March 6-10 of 2024 in Las Vegas for the conference tournament.

Utah Utes Women’s Basketball Schedule

  • December 30: Utah at Colorado
  • Weekend of Jan. 5-7: Utah at Arizona State/Arizona
  •  Weekend of Jan. 12-14: Stanford/California at Utah
  • Weekend of Jan. 19-21: USC/UCLA at Utah
  • Weekend of Jan. 26-28: Utah at Oregon State/Oregon
  • Weekend of Feb. 2-4: Utah at Washington State/Washington
  • Weekend of Feb. 9-11: Oregon State/Oregon at Utah 
  • Weekend of Feb. 18: Colorado at Utah
  • Weekend of Feb. 23-25: Utah at USC/UCLA
  • Weekend of Feb. 23-25: Washington State/Washington at Utah

Building On The Success In 2023-24

Where does one even begin when talking about what the 2023 Utah women’s basketball squad accomplished?

12 consecutive weeks in the AP Top 10. A program first.

A program high No. 3 ranking.

Beating Stanford for only the second time in program history.

Going undefeated at home.

Earning a share of the Pac-12 Title for the first time ever. Sweeping the Pac-12 postseason awards. Being up for numerous national postseason awards.

Making the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006. 

“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” Roberts said after Utah’s exit from the NCAA Tournament this past spring. “The season that we had. I just told them there is no other locker room in the world I’d rather be in with the way they compete, the way they fight, but maybe most of all the way they conduct themselves. This is just an incredible group that represents the University of Utah so well and it’s an honor to be their coach.”

Look for more of the same excitement and pride from this group as they prepare to take even bigger leaps in the coming season.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.





